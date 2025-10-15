Calmerry Strengthens Its Mental Health Offerings for Non-Profit Organizations and Their Employees

Calmerry expands its tailored mental health solutions for non-profits, adding new educational content and group support in 2026.

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After successfully supporting 24 non-profit organizations over the past year, Calmerry is expanding its Calmerry for Business program to better meet the unique mental health needs of the non-profit sector. In 2026, Calmerry will introduce new educational content and webinars designed specifically for non-profit employees and members.Unlike traditional mental health benefits, Calmerry’s approach offers flexible pay-for-active-usage models that fit the financial structures of foundations and charitable organizations. This makes it easier for non-profits to provide mental health support without the high costs and rigid structures of standard benefits programs.“My commitment is to make Calmerry for Business the best solution for those who dedicate their lives to supporting others — because they, too, need support. Compassion fatigue is real, and we can’t care for others effectively if we don’t first take care of ourselves. That’s why we take a personalized approach: actively listening to organizations and end users, and working hand in hand with our cross-functional team to build meaningful features and reporting that address their real needs. And above all, we uphold the highest standards of privacy and confidentiality, ensuring a safe and trusted space for every user,” said Albina Galiza” said Albina Galiza, CCO at Calmerry.The 2026 offering will include:Specialized educational mental health content for non-profit professionals;Webinars tailored to common sector challenges;Flexible payment models aligned with active usage;Easy onboarding for organizations of all sizes.This expansion reflects Calmerry’s dedication to ensuring equitable access to mental health care across industries, especially in mission-driven sectors where employee well-being is crucial to impact.Calmerry is an online mental health platform offering therapy and well-being programs for individuals and organizations. Through Calmerry for Business, the platform supports non-profits, companies, and communities with tailored solutions, self-care resources, and measurable engagement outcomes.

