WorkUgo Launches to Tackle Skilled Trades Shortages in Developed Economies

WorkUgo

WorkUgo connects employers in developed countries with skilled tradespeople from emerging markets through a tech-powered mobility platform.

KINGTON, HEREFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkUgo , a new workforce mobility platform, officially launches to solve a global problem: the growing shortage of skilled trades professionals in developed countries. By connecting employers with vetted, relocation-ready talent from emerging markets, WorkUgo aims to streamline international hiring from sourcing and migration to on-site integration.Backed by a pre-seed investment from Digital Future Venture Fund, WorkUgo is now actively onboarding employers, global sourcing partners, and is open to conversations with venture capital firms for its upcoming seed round.From Frustration to Solution: A Founder’s Journey“Some people thought I was finally taking a break after Just Eat Takeaway,” said Andrew Malenkov, WorkUgo’s co-founder and CEO. “But after just one week off, I teamed up with Oleksii to build something I’d been thinking about for a year. The issue isn’t a lack of talent, it’s a lack of access.”Andrew Malenkov, a former Product Lead at Just Eat Takeaway, and Oleksii Vitchenko, a serial tech entrepreneur and investor, co-founded WorkUgo to address the fragmented systems that prevent skilled tradespeople from accessing jobs abroad.Why Now?In Canada, for example, 700,000 trades workers are expected to retire by 2028 (Statistics Canada), yet only 16% of apprentices become certified. Employers in sectors like construction, energy, and manufacturing face critical labor shortages in roles such as welders, millwrights, carpenters, heavy-duty mechanics, and industrial electricians.At the same time, thousands of qualified tradespeople in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia remain underemployed, simply due to lack of infrastructure to support global mobility.What WorkUgo OffersWorkUgo combines operational know-how with a proprietary tech stack to create a seamless cross-border hiring experience:- AI-powered candidate matching- Verified sourcing partnerships in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia- End-to-end immigration workflows- Credential verification and upskilling- Relocation logistics and site onboarding“No single vendor could solve this,” said Vitchenko. “Recruiters stop at sourcing. Immigration consultants stop at permits. WorkUgo owns the full operational spine: sourcing, vetting, compliance, and integration.”Vision and What’s NextAfter securing pre-seed investment and assembling a network of early partners and advisors in Canada, WorkUgo is now actively expanding and open to seed round conversations with VCs and strategic investors.The platform’s vision reaches far beyond Canada:“We want to help hundreds of thousands, if not millions of skilled workers, access better jobs abroad,” said Malenkov. “While employers get a reliable partner that reduces delays and costs. Everyone wins.” The founders plan to add upskilling capabilities for skilled trades to prepare them for journeyman status, and provide support with housing and other needs, making the platform a true one-stop shop for skilled tradesWorkUgo is a workforce mobility platform helping employers in high-income countries source, vet, and relocate certified tradespeople from emerging economies. Built by experts in product, operations, and technology, WorkUgo bridges the global skilled labour gap with technology, transparency, and compliance at its core.For media inquiries, investment interest, or partnership opportunities:Email: support@workugo.com

