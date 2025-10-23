Business Reporter: Building agile transport management systems

How composable microservices can help avoid bloat and reduce transportation costs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Bryant Smith, Director of Product Management at Manhattan Associates talks about how composable microservices enhance supply chain agility through co-ordinating and optimising movements, allowing for quick reactions and evolutions.A new study by Manhattan Associates highlights how composable microservices are driving a major shift in transport management, enabling operators to achieve unprecedented levels of agility, visibility and resilience across complex logistics networks.According to the research, traditional monolithic transport management systems (TMS) are struggling to keep pace with the demands of real-time data integration, fluctuating capacity and sustainability targets. In contrast, microservice-based architectures allow each functional component – such as routing, scheduling, compliance and reporting – to evolve independently and scale on demand. From cost savings associated with optimised routing and the improved efficiency of automation to the enhanced visibility of data for better decision-making and the lower costs of training and configuration, a composable approach also enables companies to achieve a greater and faster return on investment.Although almost half of the respondents (48 per cent) said that they already felt very prepared for autonomous agents by 2030, practically every organisation (99 per cent) reported facing or expecting to face hurdles, with concerns including skill shortages, integration difficulties and data quality and availability issues.The research concludes that microservice architectures are not just improving logistics performance – they are redefining the future of intelligent, adaptive transport management.To learn more about supply chain leaders’ priorities and the forces shaping the future of transport management, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Manhattan Associates:Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.co.uk

