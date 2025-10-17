Vienna to Host 3 iGaming Events this December - DACH Summit, Player Protection and Lottery CX are Now Only 7 Weeks Away

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vienna will host three must-attend gaming events: the 2nd Annual iGaming DACH Summit , the Inaugural Player Protection Summit , and the 2nd Annual Lottery CX Summit . Whether you’re an operator, regulator, or innovator, these events offer unrivalled insight, networking, and opportunities to shape the future of gaming across Europe.iGaming DACH Summit 2025Driving Growth Across the RegionDate: 3 – 4 December 2025 | Vienna, AustriaChairperson Monika Racek (Chairwoman of the Board, ADMIRAL Casinos & Entertainment AG) shared her insights on the evolution and opportunities in the DACH iGaming market:"I see the following opportunity themes:Use compliance as a strategy and turn regulation and transparency into brand differentiators.Combine behavioural data with player protection tools for engagement and trust.In principle, I am convinced that the key to success is a trustful collaboration between operators and regulators, which will drive innovation and legitimacy. Long-term loyalty will belong to brands seen as safe, transparent, and entertainment-driven."On the role of the summit in shaping the industry and strategies for staying competitive, Monika added:"The DACH iGaming Summit sits at the intersection of regulatory transformation, technology innovation, and cultural change. Unlike global shows that stay broad, this event brings together Germany, Austria, and Switzerland’s unique regulatory, commercial, and consumer realities – three markets evolving at very different speeds. It’s exciting because dialogue shapes direction here: policy makers, operators, and suppliers can actually align on how to make regulation workable, responsible, and competitive.""Remaining competitive in iGaming’s next chapter will hinge on turning compliance into competitive advantage, using data to create responsible, personalised entertainment, building trusted, purpose-driven brands and embedding innovation as a culture, not a department."Top 3 Not-to-Miss Conference Topics:Unlocking Market Potential: A comparative analysis of regulatory roadmaps in Germany, Austria, and SwitzerlandBeyond Borders: Keeping unlicensed companies out of the marketsPlayer Loyalty in Focus: Strategies for retaining players and navigating influencer impactFeatured Speakers Include:Antony Jordan, Arthur Stadler, Christian Gruber, Christian Heins, Claus Retschitzegger, Dani Leitner, Daniel Berthold, Dr. Andreas Ditsche, Dr. Christian Rapani, Dr. Damir Böhm, Dr Joerg Hofmann, Emma-Elizabeth Byrne, Filip Janczak, Florian Furger, Heikki Koivula, Izabela Janczak, Ivana Flynn, Jochen Biewer, Julia Logan, Konstantina Drakatou, Lars Westhoff, Martin Arendts, Matthias S. Kaiser, Mete Tuncay, Michaela Meilinger M.A., Minna Ripatti, Monika Racek, Myke Foster, Nicholas Aquilina, Robert Lenzofer, Silvy Argenziano, Simon Priglinger-Simader, Thomas Aigner, Thomas Wendt, Tino LiebichPlayer Protection Summit 2025Paving the Way for a Sustainable FutureDate: 3 – 4 December 2025 | Vienna, AustriaRegarding the key shifts needed for sustainable, safer gambling, Šimon Vincze (Head of Sustainable & Safer Gambling, Casino Guru) explains:"I am convinced that it requires a change in perspective on safer gambling requirements, especially from the operators. Means to protect players present an opportunity to increase customers' sense of well-being, trust, and retention. That can generate extra value for the operators, which creates much more motivation than a mere compliance exercise."He also addressed collaboration, cross-industry partnerships, and how the summit can shape player protection:"Technology provides an opportunity to derive tangible outcomes from players' data for personalised treatment. That can help with decreasing gambling harm, but it can also be misused to manipulate and exploit customers. Regulators who have found a way to maintain dialogue with all parties involved are well-positioned to establish reliable safeguards.""I am a big fan of an innovative approach to responsible gambling. The term itself is not very popular among players, and many feel that problem gambling is not their concern. Framing measures to minimise harm around aspects like positive play and staying in control offer a fresh perspective, making players more motivated to participate."Top 3 Not-to-Miss Conference Topics:Global Player Protection Policy Trends: Responsible gaming regulations across Europe, North America, Brazil, and beyondBalancing a Focus on Player Protection and Increasing Shareholder Value: How to Ensure Safety While Maintaining ProfitabilityFuture-Proof Your Business: Essential iGaming Compliance Strategies for 2026Featured Speakers Include:Antony Jordan, Arthur Stadler, Filip Janczak, Francesco Casartelli, Greg Papanastasiou, Inga Varno-Baloglu, Ivana Flynn, Izabela Janczak, Jochen Biewer, Julia Logan, Jurmy Menckeberg, Kevin Rieger, Knut Walter, Lars Westhoff, Luís Portela de Carvalho, Roman Neßhold, Šimon VinczeLottery CX Summit 2025How Can Lotteries Stay Relevant in an Ever-Evolving Competitive MarketDate: 3 – 4 December 2025 | Vienna, AustriaAs Justin Deaville (Managing Director, Receptional) mentioned, his upcoming session will tackle one of the biggest challenges in the lottery space – keeping players engaged from the very first click:“Many lotteries lose players before they even start. The average lottery loses 90% of interested visitors between clicking an ad and completing registration. That's a player experience problem. In the session, we'll look at the entire acquisition funnel - from the first ad click to the first deposit. We'll show you where lotteries lose people and why. We'll share the strategies the fastest-growing iLottery operators use to turn interested visitors into players: the right audience, the right message, and landing pages that work. These are proven tactics you can use immediately – whether you're about to launch or need to fix campaigns that aren't working.”He also highlighted the growing opportunity for lotteries to tailor their experiences around real player needs:“A 28-year-old playing instant games on her phone has different reasons for playing than a 55-year-old who only buys tickets when the jackpot is huge. Yet, many lotteries send them the same content with the same message. The lotteries winning right now understand their players deeply. In the session, we'll share proven player personas and targeting approaches you can use immediately. We'll show you how to build landing page experiences and personalised user journeys that speak directly to what each player actually wants. It's not complicated. Know who you're talking to. Give them what they need. Watch your results improve.”And examining why collaboration is more important than ever, Justin concluded:“Lottery operates differently. Learning what works is harder than it should be. Our real competitors aren't other lotteries. They're sportsbetting apps, online casinos, gaming platforms, and companies that have mastered digital player acquisition. But we can't easily learn from them – because lottery is state-based, heavily regulated, built on trust, and serves different player motivations.That's why events like this matter. We need to learn from each other. A lottery in Sweden might have solved a problem you're facing in Michigan. A targeting approach that worked in Canada could transform results in Germany. But if we don't share openly, every lottery wastes time and money solving the same problems independently.The session will share what's working across multiple markets – real tactics that work. Because the faster we all improve, the better we compete against the platforms trying to take our players.”Top 3 Not-to-Miss Conference Topics:How to Stay Relevant Offering a Product that Has Not Changed in 100+ YearsPsychology of Lottery Players: From Tradition to InnovationInnovative Ways to Grow or Launch an Omni-Channel LotteryFeatured Speakers Include:Anders K. Holst, Antony Jordan, Bo Flindt Jørgensen, Dan Thwaites, Darrell Smith, Filip Bocek, Geaspar Byrne, Johann G. Sigurdsson, Jochen Biewer, Jonathan Gindt, Justin Deaville, Klas Moberg, Krisztián Brenkus, Margarita Cruz, Michael Auer, Michael Carruthers, Noel Carcasona Ibeas, Patrick FaganTo Learn from the top minds in iGaming, player protection, and lottery innovation, book now to secure your place at Europe’s ultimate gaming gathering of 2025:iGaming DACH Summit: https://www.eventus-international.com/igaming-dach Player Protection Summit: https://www.eventus-international.com/pps Lottery CX Summit: https://www.eventus-international.com/lottery-cx

