PERSIANA DULO BREAKS THE MATRIX WITH NEW SINGLE 'ROBOT' - A SONIC UPRISING FROM A FIVE-OCTAVE POWERHOUSE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Futuristic Visual & Musical Experience Shot in Dubai, Featuring One of the Rarest Edition Lamborghinis on Earth Dubai, UAE 01-01-2000. Persiana Dulo, the Los Angeles-born, multi-platinum recording artist with an extraordinary five-octave vocal range, has returned with a groundbreaking new single and music video titled “Robot.” Far beyond just a musical release, Robot is a celestial rebellion, a call to wake up, break free, and reclaim the divine spark buried beneath society’s mechanical rhythm.

With production by the renowned Sahaj Ticotin and emotionally charged lyrics written by Persiana herself, Robot is a rare fusion of sonic brilliance, lyrical depth, and visual artistry that pushes the boundaries of pop music—and human consciousness.

THE MESSAGE: WE ARE NOT MACHINES. WE ARE DIVINE.

“I believe we’re all born with a purpose, a light, a divine essence... but life, routine, and societal pressures dim that light. I made this song to reignite it.”

Persiana Dulo

In a world where most people are sleepwalking through their lives—waking up, going to work, earning money, and collapsing into bed Robot emerges as a powerful wake-up call. It’s a spiritual protest against conformity, a reminder that we are not programmed entities here to survive—we are creators meant to thrive.

Lyrically, the track dives deep into the human psyche:

“The secret hides in you, there’s a meaning so deep inside you...”

This isn’t just another catchy chorus, it’s a mantra. A lyrical mirror that challenges listeners to stop existing and start living.

A MUSIC VIDEO THAT TRANSCENDS TIME AND DIMENSIONS

The music video for Robot is a visual odyssey—a high-concept, futuristic experience shot at The Agenda, Media City (Dubai). Persiana appears not as a pop singer, but as a celestial being emerging from another dimension, arriving on Earth to awaken a generation lost in routine and illusion.

Concept: She is not of this world. She is from a future where humans rediscovered their essence—and now she’s here to remind us that we’re not machines. We are magical.

From her futuristic custom outfits to the one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate (1 of only 25 ever made worldwide, sponsored by AutoLand Motors, Dubai), every frame is crafted to elevate the story.

Directed by: Mina Adly

Photography: Felopater Effat

Vision by: Sherif Thomas

Special Thanks: The Agenda, Media City (Dubai)

Sponsored by: AutoLand Motors

The result? A video that fuses fashion, futurism, and metaphysics—Blade Runner meets Beyoncé—wrapped in a message that dares to go where most artists won’t.

LYRICS WITH A PURPOSE: A BLUEPRINT TO AWAKENING

“Robot” was not designed for mass appeal—it was designed to shake the soul. It asks questions most artists fear asking:

Who are you beyond your job, your phone, your habits? What is your purpose? What would happen if you truly woke up?

Key Lyrics:

“I’m not a robot anymore / I found the meaning of myself...”

“Walk away if you don’t wanna stay / Realize it’s just a game...”

These are not just lyrics. They’re blueprints. Blueprints to reclaim emotional strength, personal sovereignty, and joy that comes from within.

“We’ve heard thousands of love songs,” Persiana says. “But how many songs dare to talk about finding your soul in a world that teaches you to ignore it?”

THE VOICE BEHIND THE VISION: WHO IS PERSIANA DULO?

Hailing from Los Angeles, Persiana Dulo is a rare phenomenon in today’s industry. A professionally trained composer and singer with roots in classical music and a gift that defies science, her vocal range spans five full octaves.

She burst into the global scene in 2016 with her debut single “I Want You”, which quickly became a viral hit and established her as a voice to watch. Since then, she’s released two acclaimed albums and a platinum-status Christmas single. But Robot is more than a continuation it's an evolution.

“For me, singing isn’t just a profession. It’s a divine connection,” says Persiana. “Music comes from a sacred place. If you don’t feel it deep inside you, you can’t transmit it.” She’s not just a vocalist, she’s a visionary, and Robot proves she’s here not just to entertain, but to enlighten.

A GLOBAL ANTHEM FOR THE AWAKENED GENERATION

Robot arrives at a time when the world is searching for meaning, clarity, and connection. It serves as an anthem for the misfits, the dreamers, the seekers, and the souls who refuse to be silenced.

“Life is a game, and we are the players,” Persiana adds. “But the only way to win is to remember who you really are. That’s what this song is about.”

Listen Now:

“Robot” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms.

Watch the Official Video (Premiere):



Media & Bookings:

Instagram: @PersianaDulo

ROBOT Official Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.