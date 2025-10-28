WORLD CHANGERS SUMMIT 2025

Conference At Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Vatican City Awards ceremony Robert Prior painting Media Ladies

ROME, ITALY, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian capital became the global epicenter of dialogue between ethics, science, and spirituality, hosting the 10th edition of the World Changers Summit, organized by the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC) under the leadership of its President, Prof. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli.

Recognized internationally for its interdisciplinary and humanistic vision, the Summit brings together scientists, entrepreneurs, academics, and institutional leaders to address the major global challenges related to technological evolution and human progress.

Founded and directed by Prof. Andreoli - who also serves as President of Ethical AI at the Italian League for Human Rights (LIDU Onlus) - the Summit has become one of the foremost platforms for promoting ethical innovation and international cooperation.

Transcendence: Unveiling the Future of Humanity

The 2025 edition, titled “Transcendence: Unveiling the Future of Humanity,” unfolded through three major sessions:

October 21 - Palazzo Brancaccio

At the Princess’s Halls of Palazzo Brancaccio, the Summit opened with a session dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies, and Transcendence, featuring the Italian premiere of the book

Transcendence. Between Science and Consciousness: Artificial Intelligence in the Age of Quantum Transformation, written by Prof. Andreoli and published by Aracne Edizioni.

Among the distinguished speakers were H.E. Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, and Sister Miryam Castelli, creator and host of the long-running RAI television program Cristianità.

The book explores the convergence between artificial intelligence, consciousness, and transcendence, confirming the author as one of Italy’s most active figures in international scientific and cultural diplomacy - a voice consistently guided by ethics and a Catholic vision of science as service to human dignity.

During the evening, a special edition of the magazine The Italian Way was presented, accompanied by a remarkable live performance demonstrating how neural signals interact in real time with an algorithm developed by Prof. Filippo Gregoretti after more than ten years of research.

Panel Discussion:

Moderator:

Valeria Altobelli - International Law Expert

Panelists:

Prof. Dr. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli - Author of the book Transcendence and President of IASC

H.E. Mons. Vincenzo Paglia - Italian prelate of the Catholic Church

Mete AI - Co-author and Founder of “ICB Labs”

Selene Giupponi - Cybersecurity and AI intelligence Expert

Karl Naghi - Co-author and Founder of “Kabena Group”

Sr. Myriam Castelli - Vatican Journalist and Presenter, RAI

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar - Spiritual Leader and Founder of The Art of Living

Richard Finkelman - Governance Innovation Specialist

Manuel Rocamora - Neo-Generalist and Futurist

Filippo Gregoretti - Neuro-AI Artist and Researcher (Amrita Project)

Patrizia Marin - Ecological Ethics and Laudato Si’ Advocate (IASC)

October 22 – Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Vatican City

Within the prestigious halls of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, the scientific session explored the dialogue between faith and innovation.

On this occasion, a special high-protein pizza dedicated to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was presented - a symbolic gesture celebrating the encounter between innovation, nutrition, and spiritual values.

The event also featured the unveiling of the painting “Transcendence” by international artist Rob Prior, created especially for the Summit and dedicated to the eternal dialogue between faith, science, and creativity. The work will soon be presented as a gift to the Holy Father.

October 22 – Church of the Artists, Piazza del Popolo

The Summit concluded in the evening with a Holy Mass at the Church of the Artists (Santa Maria in Montesanto), Piazza del Popolo, celebrated by H.E. Mons. Antonio Staglianò, President of the Pontifical Academy of Theology.

The ceremony was graced by the performance of Maestro violinist Olen Cesari, whose art gave voice to the universal spirit of the IASC World Changers Project, where music becomes a language of unity among peoples, cultures, and faiths.

Rob Prior’s Masterpiece: Art as Medicine for the Soul

One of the most extraordinary moments of the 10th edition was the participation of world-renowned artist Rob Prior, himself a World Changer, who donated to the IASC Foundation his masterpiece “Transcendence,” created to honor His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

The painting - symbolizing the eternal bridge between faith, science, and the human spirit — was printed in a limited edition of twenty-five numbered lithographs, each personally signed by the artist at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in Vatican City.

Edition no. 0 was reserved for His Holiness as a gesture of humble devotion.

The original work will be auctioned by Christie’s in the United States in 2026, with proceeds supporting the research and development program for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) led by the IASC Longevity Lab in collaboration with the Red Cross of North Macedonia.

A mission where art becomes medicine for the soul and a tangible instrument of healing and human cooperation.

Institutional Welcome

Sir. Prof. Gabriele Pao - Pei Andreoli, President IASCS

S. Em. Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson - Chancellor Pontifical academy of Science

Session I - Conscious Innovation & Ethical Leadership

Moderator: Dr. Hala El Miniawi - Board member of AlSaihati Intercultural Center

Speakers:

Pastor. Dr. Mark Burns - Spiritual Advisor of President Trump - Breaking Barriers, Not Treaties: Beyond Embassies and Elections: The Rise and Mission of Spiritual Diplomats

Aliia Roza - Former Russian Secret Agent - Empowering Women: Strength, Leadership, and Transformation

Enzo Villani - Founder and CEO of Alpha Sigma Capital - Human Rights, privacy and the power of blockchain in a new world

Dr. Diana Richardson - The Glowgetter Mentor & Chief Philanthropy Officer for Mahila Udyami - The Glowgetter Mentor & Chief Philanthropy Officer for Mahila Udyami

Sara Penco - Restorer and Creator of the Smarticon Method - Mary Magdalene in Michelangelo's Judgment

Artem Shestakov - Founder of Faces of Impact - Shaping Tomorrow Through the Power of Human Stories

Session II - Longevity, Regenerative, and Preventative Medicine

Moderator: Daniela Nuti Ignatiuk - IASC Longevity Lab. Director of Strategic technologies & Innovation

Speakers

Dr. Zulia Frost - Co-founder and Clinical Director at Recharge Health - Light is Medicine: How Photobiomodulation Shapes the Future of Longevity

Dr. med. Egor Egorov - Medical doctor, researcher, and expert in intermittent hypoxic training (IHT) - Regenerate Your Mitochondria with Thin Air

Petros Kattou - Founder & Chief Neuromodulation Officer of the SOZΩ Brain Center - FNON Functional Network Operating Neuromodulation in Neurodegenerative Conditions: Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Chronic Autoimmune

Yair Levy - CEO of Brain Space - From Brain Data to Dignity: The Mental Link Between Humanity and AI

Dr. James V. Hardt - President of BIOCYBERNAUT INSTITUTE of Arizona, LLC - Using AI to Better Understand the Neuroscience of Human Intelligence (HI) and Spiritual Experiences, including: Increases in IQ, EQ, Creativity, Forgiveness, Perception of Angels, Having a Halo, Experiencing Kundalini and Creating Human Group Minds with Shared Feedback(TM)

Session II - When Tech Meets Ethics

Moderator: Sir. Prof. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli | President IASC

Speakers

Mete Al - Founder of “ICB Labs” - Future of Education in the Times of Blockchain & AI

Karl Nagy - Founder of “Kabena Group” - Vis Populi: I + I = XI, Ars negotii sine labore (The Art of Effortless Business)

Aldo Sollazo - CEO of Noumena / LaMaquina / PureTech - PURETECH:

Reshaping Industry Through Advanced Materials

Caitlin Sarian - Cybersecurity Expert - Rethinking Cybersecurity: Leading with innovation in the age of AI

Dr. Selene Giupponi - Managing Director Europe Resecurity Inc., Secretary General and Founder of Women4Cyber Italy - From Threats to Intelligence: The AI Revolution in Cybersecurity

Patrizia Marin - Founder and Chair of Marco Polo Experience - HAS: The New Solution for Climate Change Management in the Mediterranean Area

Simon Patkovic - Vice President of IonQ - Quantum: A Race and a Paradox

Paul J. Foster - Executive Chairman, World Technology Group – From Innovation to Impact: Advancing Ethics and Unity Through Shared Knowledge

Session III - The Spirit of Enterprise

Moderator : Alena Yudina | Swiss-based entrepreneur, founder of EmTech Metaverse and Quantum Leap Strategy

Speakers

Vicki Reece - Founder and CEO of Joy of Mom - The Mother Code: How Moms Are Using AI to Re-Humanize the Future

Hazleen Ahmad - Founder of the World Kindness Trust (WKT) - Beyond Intelligence: Reclaiming Ethics, Social Cohesion, and the Future of Human Flourishing

Dominique Cagle - Founder/Owner/CEO of Nika Corporate Housing - When the Smallest Voices Shape the Largest Destinies

Rashmi Dubé - Partner at gunnercooke LLP and Expert in Litigation & ESG Advisory - Whispers from a Soul

Farbod Sadeghian - CEO of TheBlock FZCO - The Future of Finance: RWA & Tokenization

Fiona Banister - Co-Founder of Decarbonized.org and Climate Resilience Advocate - Catalyzing Solutions for Humanity with science, education, Al tech, environmental EDNA, Precision Health, Fintech, Food Forests, Green Energy - IGNITING CHANGE-MAKERS

Special Session - Legacy, Honor, and Meaning in a Modern World

Speakers:

Count Dr. Pierfelice degli Uberti – Leading Expert in the Auxiliary Disciplines - Legacy, Honor, and Meaning in a Modern World

The “Pope Leo XIV” Pizza: A Symbol of Longevity and Harmony

The Summit also highlighted the importance of health and prevention through nutrition.

For the occasion, the “Pope Leo XIV” Pizza was unveiled — the result of collaboration between Daniela Nuti Ignatiuk, Director of Strategic Technologies and Innovation at IASC Longevity by Design, naturopath and biohacker, and Master Pizzaiolo Giuseppe Rosa, guardian of Italian artisanal culinary tradition.

This creation bridges scientific research, nutritional innovation, and cultural heritage, representing a culinary symbol of unity among nations through the shared pursuit of health and longevity.

The dough combines stone-ground ancient grains with:

Lentil flour, rich in iron and vegetable protein;

Hemp flour, high in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids;

Pea flour, a source of fiber and essential micronutrients.

The result is a highly digestible, balanced, and nutritious food — designed to support the body and inspire a more conscious, healthy lifestyle.

Among the distinguished ingredients:

Mozzarella and fior di latte from 100% Italian milk, symbols of purity and nourishment;

Prosciutto crudo San Daniele D.O.P., aged 24 months, emblem of patience and craftsmanship;

Fresh burrata, a reminder of sweetness and the joy of sharing;

Pistachios, seeds of life and energy, rich in antioxidants;

Zucchini blossoms, delicate symbols of rebirth and natural beauty.

Each element was chosen with care to evoke life, harmony, and hope — making this pizza not merely a dish, but a universal message of balance, health, and so



