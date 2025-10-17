Hiromitsu Agatsuma Brings ‘NAMA-ITCHO! ’ to New York City ! An Unplugged Tsugaru Shamisen’s Live in Nov 15

Hiromitsu Agatsuma Guest Cellist: Hikaru Tamaki

Hiromitsu Agatsuma, one of Japan’s foremost Tsugaru shamisen virtuosos, will present his first-ever New York performance of “NAMA-ITCHO! ” on Sat, Nov 15, 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiromitsu Agatsuma Brings “NAMA-ITCHO! (生一丁！)” to New York CityFeaturing Special Guest Cellist Hikaru TamakiAn Unplugged Celebration of Tsugaru Shamisen’s Past and FutureNew York, NY – October 17, 2025 – Celebrating 25 years since his solo debut, Hiromitsu Agatsuma, one of Japan’s leading Tsugaru shamisen artists, presents his first-ever New York performance of “NAMA-ITCHO! (生一丁！)” on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space.Known for his dynamic playing style and genre-crossing collaborations, Agatsuma brings the raw, acoustic sound (namaoto) of the shamisen to the forefront in this rare, unamplified performance. Joining him is acclaimed cellist Hikaru Tamaki, whose refined classical tone and cross-cultural experience add depth to this unique musical dialogue between East and West. Japanese culture has long created new forms of expression while preserving its traditions.Just as Hokusai captivated the world and anime has continued to evolve, Agatsuma breathes new life into the Tsugaru shamisen, resonating with the spirit of Japan across generations. This is a must-see stage for anyone with an interest in Japanese culture.A Tradition Reimagined: The NAMA-ITCHO! (生一丁！) ProjectThe Tsugaru shamisen, with its percussive and expressive sound, evolved from street performance traditions in northern Japan into a highly developed solo art. Yet in modern concerts, its true acoustic voice is often lost to electronic amplification.“NAMA-ITCHO! (生一丁！)” is Agatsuma’s long-running concert series that brings the shamisen back to its roots—unplugged, intimate, and powerful. Since launching in 2001, the project has reached over 150 performances across Japan. This New York debut offers local audiences a rare chance to experience the instrument in its most authentic form. Starting in New York, this project will expand into a 14-city tour across Japan, bringing the unique live acoustic shamisen experience nationwide.About Hiromitsu AgatsumaA shamisen prodigy from Ibaraki, Agatsuma began playing at age six. His major label debut album AGATSUMA (EMI Music Japan, 2001) won the Japan Gold Disc Award for Traditional Music, and launched an international career that spans over 35 countries, including collaborations with Herbie Hancock, Marcus Miller, and many others.Agatsuma is also a composer, educator, and cultural ambassador, bringing traditional Japanese music to new audiences through performance and outreach. Notably, he was the first to perform Tsugaru shamisen on a Kabuki stage and has represented Japan at global events including Expo 2017 Astana and the Tokyo 2020 official dinner.About Hikaru Tamaki (Guest Cellist)Cellist Hikaru Tamaki performs internationally as a soloist, chamber musician, and principal cellist with orchestras in the U.S. and Japan. A graduate of Eastman, Rice, and Northwestern University, he has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Symphony Space, and the United Nations, and was formerly principal cellist of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.As a member of Duo YUMENO, Tamaki explores Japanese-Western fusion through collaborations with koto and shamisen player Yoko Reikano Kimura. His deep musicality and bicultural background make him an ideal partner for Agatsuma in this acoustic exploration.Concert DetailsTitle: NAMA-ITCHO! (生一丁！) – Tsugaru Shamisen Concert by Hiromitsu AgatsumaSpecial Guest: Hikaru Tamaki (cello)Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025Time: 7:00 PMVenue: Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space2537 Broadway at 95th Street, New York, NY 10025Tickets: $45–$55 (plus $5 service fee)Duration: Approximately 105 minutesPresented by: TaikoMix / Visiting Presenter SeriesMore Info & Tickets:

