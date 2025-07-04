The masterpieces of Hibari Misora, Japan's all-time greatest singer, are now available in spatial audio

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The masterpieces of Hibari Misora have been reissued in spatial audio to commemorate the anniversary of her passing.Hibari was the most talented and beloved star singer of the Showa era. She passed away in 1989, still at the height of her career. Over the course of four decades, she delivered numerous hits, performing a wide range of genres including traditional Japanese music, enka, pop, and jazz.The reissue features 14 of her signature songs, allowing listeners to experience her masterful and expressive vocals in 360-degree spatial audio on Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited.Highlighted Tracks:"Kawa No Nagare No Youni" — Her final song before her death, this iconic piece is considered one of the greatest in Japanese popular music, poetically comparing life to the flow of a river."Ai Sansan" — A quintessential Hibari Misora song that showcases her at her very best."Makka na Taiyou" — A groovy number by jazz maestro Nobuo Hara that blends jazz and rock."Yawara" — A tribute to the spirit of judo in a traditional enka style. This song demonstrates Hibari’s outstanding technique and emotional depth.Hibari Misora: The Eternal Songs[Release date] Streaming started on June 24, 2025[Distribution destination] Available on Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited.Product number: COKM-45712Released by: Nippon ColumbiaURLSongs1 Kawa No Nagare No Youni2 Ai Sansan3 Yawara4 Makka Na Taiyou5 Kanashii Sake (Serifuiri)6 Jinsei Ichiro7 Ringo Oiwake8 Minatomachi Juusanbanchi9 Kanashiki Kuchibue10 Omae Ni Horeta11 Echigojishi No Uta12 Hibari No Sadojohwa13 Midaregami14 Owari Naki Tabi※3-12：Reｒecorded in 1982ＩｎｆｏｒｍａｔｉｏｎＯｆｆｉｃｉａｌ Ｗｅｂsite

