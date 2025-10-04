MADKID to Release 12th Single “Mad Pulse,” Opening Theme for TV Anime DIGIMON BEATBREAK

MADKID Mad Pulse Nano

MADKID Announces 12th Single “Mad Pulse,” Opening Theme for TV Anime DIGIMON BEATBREAK Single out December 24, 2025 / Music Video Premieres October 5

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best known for their hit anime theme RISE from Anime The Rising of the Shield Hero series—which has surpassed 32 million views on YouTube and earned them international recognition—MADKID has continued to expand their global presence with live performances across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Now, the five-member group returns with a brand-new anime anthem: their upcoming single “Mad Pulse”, serving as the opening theme for the Fuji TV anime DIGIMON BEATBREAK. The single will be released on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.The jacket artwork and full tracklist were revealed today. Designed in striking emerald green and purple tones, the cover features a bold motif symbolizing a “pulse.”The single will include three songs:“Mad Pulse” (DIGIMON BEATBREAK opening theme)“Silence Shatter (feat. Nano)”, a collaboration with New York–born singer Nano, with whom MADKID toured across 11 North American cities this year“We Go”, a new track created under the theme “a message from MADKID to themselves”On the collaboration track “Silence Shatter (feat. Nano),” member YOU-TA commented:“This song portrays the courage to face silence and loneliness. The message is about proving yourself by raising your voice and opening the path to the future. Please enjoy the emotional vocal interplay we created together with Nano.”The music video for “Mad Pulse” will premiere on YouTube at 8:00 PM JST on October 5. Prior to the premiere, a special live broadcast featuring the members will stream at 7:00 PM.To mark the release, MADKID will also hold a one-man live show, MADKID ONE MAN LIVE –BREAKNECK ACCELERATION–, on December 30 at Zepp Shinjuku.MADKID ONE MAN LIVE – BREAKNECK AXCELERATION –Date: December 30, 2025 (Tue)Venue: Zepp ShinjukuTickets:Lawson Ticket: https://l-tike.com/concert/mevent/?mid=295620 Ticket Pia: https://t.pia.jp/pia/artist/artists.do?artistsCd=F9240053 Eplus: https://eplus.jp/sf/detail/2473740001?P6=001&P1=0402&P59=1 About MADKIDFormed in 2014, MADKID is a five-member dance-vocal group consisting of two rappers and three vocalists. Since their major debut in 2018, they have delivered multiple anime theme songs including the The Rising of the Shield Hero series, and have gained strong global momentum through overseas tours in North America and Europe. In January–February 2025, they completed an 11-city tour across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This December, they will present their biggest one-man show to date, BREAKNECK AXCELERATION, at Zepp Shinjuku.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.