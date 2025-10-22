Residential Building Construction Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Residential Building Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Residential Building Construction Market?

In recent times, the market size of residential building construction has been experiencing consistent growth. There is a projection for this market to expand from $4313.42 billion in 2024 to $4505.05 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Factors such as population increase, economic circumstances, mortgage rates, governmental strategies, incentives, consumer confidence, and demographic changes, have contributed significantly to the growth witnessed in the historic period.

The market size of residential building construction is projected to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching an estimated worth of $5789.04 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This surge during the predicted period could be due to factors such as green and sustainable construction practices, policies for affordable housing, broader acceptance of remote work, an aging populace, and universal planning along with robust supply chain resilience. Significant market trends in this period are expected to be the digitization of construction management, technological evolutions within the sector, a preference towards prefabrication and modular construction, integration of smart home technologies, and further expansion into digitalization and Building Information Modelling (BIM).

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Residential Building Construction Global Market Growth?

The surging populace is anticipated to drive the expansion of the residential building construction market in the future. The key determinant for the scale of building construction is population growth, hence, an escalating population will directly influence the expansion of building construction. For example, the United States Census Bureau, which is the main US agency for the Federal Statistical System, reported in March 2024 that about 60% (1,876) of U.S. counties experienced population growth from 2022 to 2023. This is an increase from 52% (1,649 counties) in the year prior, with a mean growth rate of 0.29% as opposed to 0.17% from 2021 to 2022 across the 3,144 counties. Consequently, the surging population isn't just a contributing factor, but a driving force for the expansion of the residential building construction market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Residential Building Construction Market?

Major players in the Residential Building Construction include:

• SFK Construction Holdings Limited

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited

• Country Garden Holdings Limited

• Bouygues S.A.

• Laing O’Rourke Plc

• Lennar Corporation

• D.R. Horton Inc.

• Hochtief AG

• Greystar Worldwide LLC

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Residential Building Construction Industry?

Technological advancements have become a significant trend influencing the residential building construction industry. To maintain their market dominance, the leading firms in this sector are embracing these innovations and creating unique products. For instance, Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, a residential construction firm based in the U.S., launched NEXCON 3D printers in February 2022. This 3D modular construction printer utilises advanced 3D printing technology to overcome traditional obstacles in construction, leading to superior, more resilient finished products. The printer features a modular gantry design with a motion-centric focus, enabling the production of more efficient structures. Its multi-axis gantry system is perfectly calibrated to generate precise prints of any 3D modeled design, which can be created with standard CAD software. The printer also boasts the capability to print buildings as high as three stories tall.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Residential Building Construction Market Report?

The residential building construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product type: New-Single Family Housing Construction, New-Multi Family Housing Construction, Other Types

2) By Sales Type: New Construction, Renovation

3) By End-User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By New-Single Family Housing Construction: Detached Houses, Semi-Detached Houses, Townhouses

2) By New-Multi Family Housing Construction: Apartments, Condominiums, Duplexes

3) By Other Types: Modular Homes, Mobile Homes, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Residential Building Construction Industry?

In 2024, North America led the residential building construction market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience accelerated growth over the prediction period. The residential building construction market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

