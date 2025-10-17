KINTEX Showcases Smart Construction Safety Management Technologies at the K-CONSAFETY EXPO 2025

Scene from the opening day of the “Korea International Construction and Industrial Safety Expo 2025 (K-CONSAFETY EXPO 2025)” at KINTEX 1 in Ilsan on Wednesday, the 17th. A group of government officials and other invited guests listening to a presentation from Mithril. A group of government officials and other invited guests observing a demo of a quadrupedal firefighting robot. Products on Display at the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation (KOEM) Pavilion. Gwang-yong Kim, head of the National Disaster and Safety Control Center at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, speaking at the opening ceremony.

KINTEX spotlights AI, robotics, drones, and data-driven safety tech at K-CONSAFETY EXPO 2025, driving innovation in smart construction safety management.

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scene from the opening day of the “ Korea International Construction and Industrial Safety Expo 2025 (K-CONSAFETY EXPO 2025)” at KINTEX 1 in Ilsan on Wednesday, the 17th.KINTEX (CEO Jae Yul Lee) held the “Korea International Construction and Industrial Safety Expo 2025 (K-CONSAFETY EXPO 2025)” at its Exhibition Hall 1 in Ilsan on Wednesday, showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge technologies under the theme of “Smart Construction Safety Management.”“Smart Construction Safety Management” refers to a system that applies accumulated data, AI, robotics, and drones to prevent and swiftly respond to hazards at construction sites. Unlike traditional safety management, which depended on regulations, staffing, and managerial experience, the new approach focuses on solving chronic accident issues and aligning with the government’s safety policy through innovative technological solutions.More than 65 percent of participating companies showcased new products that utilized advanced technologies, including AI. Their solutions encompass the entire construction process—from risk prediction and prevention at the design stage to on-site response—offering a comprehensive view of the future of smart safety management.Notable examples include FRT Robotics ’ wearable robot, which utilizes reinforcement learning to quickly detect and respond to potential risks to workers and workplaces, and VELONEX ’s drone- and AI-based inspection technology for hard-to-access facilities, such as bridges and tunnels. UPLEAT introduced AI-integrated safety equipment featuring wearable sensors and AI-based video analysis for preemptive risk detection. At the same time, ASGUARD unveiled Korea’s first integrated smart safety helmet that can detect danger and send rescue requests.KINTEX CEO Jae Yul Lee said, “This exhibition is a venue where various solutions based on AI, robotics, and drone technologies are being unveiled. We expect it to present fundamental solutions to frequent safety accidents at construction sites and mark the beginning of a full-scale transition to smart construction safety management.”Meanwhile, the concurrently held “Smart Construction Safety” conference featured experts from the Korea Occupational Safety & Health Agency (KOSHA), the Korea Smart Construction Safety Association, and the Smart Construction Confluence Association (SCCA). The conference focused on AI- and data-based construction safety management cases, as well as the use of disaster response robots and drones. In addition, participating companies held open seminars to introduce their solutions and share achievements, offering visitors insights into the latest trends in construction safety technology.

