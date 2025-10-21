BLUETTI Launches Elite 10 Ultralight Portable Power Station in the Philippines

BLUETTI Elite 10 BLUETTI Elite 10 Green BLUETTI Elite 10 PH

A 1.7kg mini power station that delivers seamless UPS backup for everyday and emergency use.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a technology pioneer in clean energy, first releases its new Elite 10 portable power station in the Philippines on October 21. Combining the portability of a power bank with the capability of a power station, the Elite 10 provides instant UPS protection and dependable energy for outdoor camping, business trips, and emergencies.Available in Classical Black and Meadow Green, the Elite 10 will be sold on BLUETTI's official Lazada store at a special launch price of 6,999PHP.BLUETTI Elite 10: Your Everyday Outlet on the MoveAt just 1.7 kg and palm-sized, the Elite 10 is designed to go anywhere, from home offices to the beaches. With a 200W output and a 128Wh capacity, it’s capable of running small essentials like laptops, mini-fridges, and game consoles. Its fast UPS mode keeps data safe and gaming going in 10ms of a power cutoff.The Elite 10 houses 6 output ports, including an AC outlet, two USB-C ports (up to 100W), two USB-A ports, and a DC5521 port—enough to charge multiple devices at once. A single charge can power a 10W fan for over 9 hours or top up a phone 6 times, making it a dependable daily backup.Charging fast from wall outlets, solar panels, and cars, the Elite 10 supplies constant power during long travels or power outages. And the BLUETTI app lets users monitor and control it in real time from their phones.Preparing for Power Outages and EmergenciesThe Philippines is prone to natural disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, where power interruptions are often unavoidable. The Elite 10 provides immediate UPS backup during such events. Users can easily carry it along to charge phones, radios, and medical equipment. The built-in LED light—with cool, warm, and SOS modes—can offer up to 50 hours of illumination, doubling as an emergency signal. It’s the power to stay connected and safe in a pinch.Powering Outdoor Camping and TripsThe Elite 10 is also a reliable companion for camping, hiking, surfing, and island-hopping trips. With 150W AC input, travelers can head out faster than ever, reaching 80% capacity in 45 minutes. Operating at only 45dB, the unit quietly powers speakers, projectors, and string lights for peaceful movie nights. When paired with a BLUETTI 60W or 100W foldable solar panel, it becomes a self-sustaining solar generator to recharge anytime.Pricing and AvailabilityThe BLUETTI Elite 10 is available starting October 21 on BLUETTI's Lazada store, with an exclusive early bird price of 6,999 PHP until 31 Oct. Learn more here.About BLUETTIFounded in 2009, BLUETTI is a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, offering a comprehensive lineup of portable power stations, home backup systems, and solar panels. Backed by a strong R&D foundation and a 40,000m² certified factory, BLUETTI is making cutting-edge clean energy innovations accessible to everyone. Through continuous innovation and a user-first approach, it has been trusted by over 3.5 million users across 110+ countries and regions.

