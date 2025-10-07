Atmosphere Core to Debut in Sri Lanka’s Southern Coast

A new experience awaits at AMAGI SECRET by Atmosphere Tangalle. A first look at AMAGI SECRET by Atmosphere Tangalle that blends Sri Lanka’s natural beauty and traditional craftsmanship with soulful design. Lake view villas offer serenity over water with private pools and views that mirror nature's calm rhythm. The villas offer sunlit spaces and private pools opening out to the surrounding lush green landscape.

Crafted indulgence meets local soul at the immersive 33 Key boutique resort AMAGI SECRET by Atmosphere Tangalle

With our expansion across India, the Maldives, and Italy, and now this important step into Sri Lanka, we are placing thoughtfully curated, distinctive landscapes on the global tourism map.” — Salil Panigrahi, Cofounder and Managing Director of Atmosphere Core

MALE, MALDIVES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atmosphere Core , a fast-growing international hospitality company, in partnership with the Amagi Group is set to make its debut in Sri Lanka with a boutique resort in Tangalle. A part of the award-winning Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand, AMAGI SECRET by Atmosphere Tangalle is set to open in the last quarter of 2026.“Sri Lanka is a land of stories, rhythms and rich heritage, and with AMAGI SECRET by Atmosphere Tangalle we intend to honour and celebrate those stories”, said Salil Panigrahi, Cofounder and Managing Director of Atmosphere Core. “This resort is not simply a destination, it is an immersion. With our expansion across India, the Maldives, and Italy, and now this important step into Sri Lanka, we are placing thoughtfully curated, distinctive landscapes on the global tourism map”.Set across 11 acres around a natural lake and just steps from Sri Lanka’s golden coastline, the resort will comprise 33 private pool villas. These include six 40 sqm lake view villas with pools perched over the water, 23 spacious one bedroom pool villas of 60 sqm, and four expansive two bedroom family pool villas measuring 111 sqm. With mud-plastered walls, clay-tiled roofs, and locally inspired landscaping, the design immerses guests in the island’s rhythm while curated comforts provide a seamless balance of tradition and elegance. The resort will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a poolside bar, and a signature restaurant celebrating Sri Lankan flavours, alongside enriching ayurvedic treatments, yoga, and meditation at ELE│NA Ayur spa and wellness centre.Mr S. Ganeshanathan, Chairman of the Amagi Group, highlighted the significance of the partnership, “From our early days in seafood export we have always regarded Sri Lanka’s natural resources and human craftsmanship as our foundation. With a hospitality background myself and early roots in the culinary world of an international hotel chain, I have long valued the art of service and the pursuit of excellence in guest experience. Partnering with the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand enables us to bring forward a property that respects and elevates those foundations, where sustainability, culture, and community are as central as international luxury hospitality standards”.Sri Lanka has been experiencing a strong tourism recovery, with international arrivals rising steadily and surging visitor spending. Recent policy measures, including simplified visa access for many markets, have further boosted its appeal, and the island is once again emerging as one of Asia’s most sought-after destinations for experiential travel. AMAGI SECRET by Atmosphere Tangalle will open at the heart of this reawakening, offering travellers a place to slow down and immerse themselves in authentic Sri Lankan culture while contributing to local livelihoods. In blending luxury with the soul of place, it aims to set a benchmark for enriching hospitality on the island.

