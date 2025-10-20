Microshare launches EverSmart™ Pest at PestWorld, comprehensive, AI-driven remote monitoring and for rodents and insects

EverSmart™ Pest filters and bundles field camera and sensor data into actionable incidents with routing and recommended remediation tasks

As your product and service have evolved, it just continues to get better and better. I love the investment you're putting into it.” — Todd Leyse, CEO, Adam’s Pest Control

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microshare, makers of the EverSmart™ line of AI-driven remote monitoring software, today unveiled an expanded product that monitors and provides field camera images of rodent, flying insect, cockroach, beetle and bedbug activity for the Pest Control industry. The new product, EverSmart™ Pest, is the most comprehensive tool ever created for Integrated Pest Management (IPM).Building on the success of the EverSmart™ Rodent remote monitoring product in North America and Europe, Microshare has integrated video, still images and sensor data into its Platform to record activity around the traps already used by the industry. In keeping with Microshare’s business-first design approach, all these new capabilities are retrofit-ready, meaning they can be married to the market’s most popular trap, light trap and bait station inventory for all these species, avoiding the expense of replacing existing inventory.In partnership with Tokyo-based Ryoden Corp. (RYOTF:OTCPK), a major Japanese technology trading company, Microshare has integrated the company’s unique AI image and video parsing technology into existing EverSmart capabilities, including the ability to ingest and display output from Tactacam™ devices and other field cameras. Microshare and Tactacam, the leading field camera in North America, announced an integration partnership earlier this month. EverSmart™ Pest provides a centralized platform for organizing and assessing data from a range of pest control efforts that were previously unrelated, requiring technicians to manage multiple apps, scroll through hours of video or images or simply perform manual checks on customer sites where no activity at all may have taken place.“Not only will all these inputs be filtered and bundled into incidents by the Microshare Platform, but now there is a way to understand exactly what needs to be done across an array of species before the technician’s day begins,’ says Microshare CEO and Co-Founder Ron Rock, who is leading his teams efforts at PestWorld 2025. “What do technicians do with all that extra time? They diagnose, they perform value-added services, and above all, they produce new revenue while providing their customers with better outcomes.”Microshare and Ryoden plan to market EverSmart™ Pest globally, with Philadelphia-based Microshare taking the lead in North America and Europe, and Ryoden spearheading Asia/Pacific, where the company has a decades-old reputation for innovation and reliability.Both companies have a significant existing customer base and brand awareness in their respective geographies. The launch of a consolidated, comprehensive product for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is already stirring excitement among Pest Management Professionals.“This [EverSmart] system really is the best,” says Todd Leyse, CEO of Adam’s Pest Control, a large PCO based in the US state of Minnesota. “As your product and service have evolved, it just continues to get better and better. I love the investment you're putting into it.”About Microshareand EverSmart™ productsMicroshareis digitizing the real world with its EverSmart™ data solutions, helping transform basic industries and infrastructure with targeted alerts filtered by our AI-powered Alert Engine. EverSmart™ is the world’s most advanced and accurate remote monitoring solution for the Pest Control industry, all based on the AI-driven algorithm of the MicrosharePlatform.

