Soldatović Holding Invests in AgroSystems, Expanding into Irrigation and Agricultural Infrastructure

Soldatović Holding acquires 25% of AgroSystems and launches a new joint company to scale aluminum irrigation systems across regions and emerging markets. Soldatović Holding has officially acquired a 25% ownership stake in AgroSystems, a Niš-based manufacturer of aluminum irrigation systems and solar collectors

Soldatović Holding acquires 25% of AgroSystems and launches a new joint company to scale aluminum irrigation systems across regions and emerging markets.

With Soldatović Holding as our partner, we can modernize production and bring Serbian-made irrigation systems to new markets worldwide—turning local knowledge into global sustainability” — Goran Cakić, Founder & CEO, Agro Systems

NIS, SERBIA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soldatović Holding has officially acquired a 25% ownership stake in Agro Systems , a Niš-based manufacturer of aluminum irrigation systems and solar collectors, marking another step in the Holding’s mission to strengthen its agricultural and sustainable infrastructure portfolio.The strategic partnership will lead to the creation of a new legal entity — Agro Systems d.o.o. — through which the two companies will jointly develop, produce, and expand the manufacturing of aluminum pipes, fittings, and related irrigation equipment for agricultural and industrial use.Building a Regional Leader in Irrigation TechnologyFounded in 2007, Agro Systems has inherited decades of technical expertise and machinery from Nissal, one of Serbia’s pioneers in aluminum system production. The company has successfully produced over 4,700 pipes (6 meters each) and 350 solar collectors, serving clients across Serbia and the wider Balkan region.With Soldatović Holding’s investment and strategic management, the new Agro Systems d.o.o. aims to transition from a local craft operation into a structured industrial producer with standardized processes, scalable production capacity, and regional and export ambitions.Addressing a Global Challenge: Water ScarcityThe investment is part of Soldatović Holding’s broader commitment to sustainable development. As global temperatures rise and droughts intensify, irrigation technology has become one of the most critical components of modern agriculture. By combining Agro Systems’ local expertise with Soldatović Holding’s capital, technology, and export network, the partnership will create systems designed to increase water efficiency, reduce waste, and enable farmers worldwide to adapt to climate-driven conditions. The long-term goal is to position Agro Systems d.o.o. as a regional center of excellence for aluminum irrigation systems, with plans to expand distribution to Africa and other arid markets that urgently need affordable, durable irrigation infrastructure.Leadership Statements“Investing in Agro Systems is an investment in the future of food security. Irrigation systems are not just a business opportunity — they are a global necessity. With rising droughts and changing weather patterns, we believe this sector will define the next era of agricultural sustainability. This partnership fits perfectly into the Soldatović ecosystem and our long-term mission of building solutions that last.”— Jovan Soldatović, Founder & Chairman, Soldatović Holding“This partnership marks a turning point for Agro Systems. With Soldatović Holding’s support, we can finally scale our production, modernize operations, and bring Serbian-made irrigation technology to new markets, including Africa. For us, this is not just growth — it’s legacy and responsibility.”— Goran Cakić, Founder & CEO, Agro SystemsToward a Sustainable FutureThe creation of Agro Systems d.o.o. will accelerate the modernization of the local manufacturing sector, introduce quality assurance standards, and strengthen Serbia’s position as a producer of sustainable agricultural infrastructure.Soldatović Holding will provide strategic guidance, capital infusion, and export channels, while AgroSystems will continue to lead with its engineering expertise and proven production process.Together, the two companies aim to demonstrate how regional innovation and family-driven entrepreneurship can respond to global climate challenges with scalable, practical solutions.About Agro SystemsAgro Systems, founded in Niš in 2007, specializes in the production of aluminum irrigation systems, pipes, and solar collectors. With over 30 years of inherited industry expertise from Nissal, the company has supplied agricultural systems across Serbia and the Balkans. The new Agro Systems d.o.o. will focus on expanding its industrial capacity and export network.About Soldatović HoldingFounded in 2015, Soldatović Holdingis a family-run, multi-sector company operating in IT, finance, energy, agroforestry, hospitality, and event planning. The firm invests in long-term, sustainable ventures that bridge innovation, heritage, and global impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.