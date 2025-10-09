Soldatović Holding Acquires Stake in GojiVale, Expanding into Pharmaco and Organic Health Sectors

Soldatović Holding acquires 35% of GojiVale d.o.o., entering the pharmaco sector with organic red and black goji berry production. Soldatović Holding acquires 35% of GojiVale d.o.o., entering the pharmaco sector with organic red and black goji berry production.

By investing in GojiVale, we’re connecting traditional Serbian agriculture with modern biotechnology to create authentic, sustainable health products built for long-term growth.” — Jovan Soldatović, Founder & Chairman, Soldatović Holding

NIS, SERBIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soldatović Holding today announced the acquisition of a 35% ownership stake in GojiVale d.o.o., a newly established agricultural and wellness company headquartered in Voljčince, southern Serbia.This partnership marks Soldatović Holding’s strategic entry into the pharmaco and organic nutrition sectors, strengthening its diversified portfolio across agriculture, wellness, and biotechnology.A New Chapter in Serbian Organic Health ProductionThe new venture brings together the agricultural heritage of the Milivojević family estate and the strategic and financial support of Soldatović Holding. GojiVale will specialize in cultivating and processing 100% organic red and black goji berries , transforming theminto high-quality functional products such as:• Fresh red and black goji berries• Pure cold-pressed goji juice• Dried goji berries and concentrated extracts• Pharmaco-grade functional blends for health and immunityAll cultivation will take place on the Milivojević family land in Voljčince, ensuring purity, sustainability, and full control over origin and quality.Medical and Scientific Impact of Goji BerriesGoji berries (Lycium barbarum and Lycium ruthenicum) are among the most scientifically studied superfruits in modern nutrition and medicine. Red goji berries are rich in polysaccharides, carotenoids, and amino acids that support immune balance, liver protection, and cardiovascular health. Black goji, known for its high anthocyanin content, exhibits strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that have been shown in studies to help reduce oxidative stress and cellular damage. Recent research has indicated that goji compounds may support:• Children’s growth and immune development, due to their high natural vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant content.• Oncology recovery and cell protection, by stimulating natural detoxification pathways and reducing free radicals associated with chemotherapy and radiation.• Vision and neurological health, due to high levels of zeaxanthin and betacarotene.With these scientifically validated benefits, GojiVale’s mission extends beyond agriculture it aims to become a bridge between traditional farming and preventive healthcare, introducing organic, locally grown products that contribute to better wellbeing.Leadership Statements“Our family estate has been dedicated to quality and innovation in agriculture for decades.With the establishment of GojiVale and our partnership with Soldatović Holding, we aretaking the next step—bringing the extraordinary health benefits of goji berries to a muchwider audience. This collaboration allows us to move from traditional farming to a newstandard of organic, high-value production.”— Vladimir Milivojević, Founder & Majority Owner, GojiVale d.o.o.“By investing in GojiVale, Soldatović Holding enters the pharmaco and organic wellnesssector with a clear mission: to connect traditional Serbian agriculture with modernbiotechnology and sustainable health products. The estate in Voljčince represents exactlywhat we stand for—authentic, local, and built for long-term growth.”— Jovan Soldatović, Founder & Chairman, Soldatović HoldingInvestment OutlookGojiVale will operate as a standalone entity within the Soldatović Holding ecosystem, benefiting from shared expertise in marketing, finance, and international distribution. Production will focus initially on fresh berries and cold-pressed juices, with a processingand packaging facility planned for Q4 2025.The venture will generate new employment opportunities and promote sustainable, organic farming practices in southern Serbia, while opening new pathways for the integration of agriculture and functional health sciences.About GojiValeGojiVale d.o.o. is a Serbian-based agricultural and wellness company specializing in redand black goji berries and their derivatives, including organic juices, extracts, and dietarysupplements. With cultivation rooted in Voljčince, GojiVale aims to combine modernscientific understanding with traditional farming to create products that support health,immunity, and sustainable living.About Soldatović HoldingFounded in 2015, Soldatović Holding is a family-owned, multi-sector company operatingacross IT, finance, energy, agroforestry, hospitality, and event planning. Guided by values oftrust, innovation, and sustainability, the company invests in long-term projects that unitebusiness growth with community impact.

