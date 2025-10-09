Soldatović Holding Acquires Stake in GojiVale, Expanding into Pharmaco and Organic Health Sectors
Soldatović Holding acquires 35% of GojiVale d.o.o., entering the pharmaco sector with organic red and black goji berry production.
Soldatović Holding acquires 35% of GojiVale d.o.o., entering the pharmaco sector with organic red and black goji berry production.
This partnership marks Soldatović Holding’s strategic entry into the pharmaco and organic nutrition sectors, strengthening its diversified portfolio across agriculture, wellness, and biotechnology.
A New Chapter in Serbian Organic Health Production
The new venture brings together the agricultural heritage of the Milivojević family estate and the strategic and financial support of Soldatović Holding. GojiVale will specialize in cultivating and processing 100% organic red and black goji berries, transforming them
into high-quality functional products such as:
• Fresh red and black goji berries
• Pure cold-pressed goji juice
• Dried goji berries and concentrated extracts
• Pharmaco-grade functional blends for health and immunity
All cultivation will take place on the Milivojević family land in Voljčince, ensuring purity, sustainability, and full control over origin and quality.
Medical and Scientific Impact of Goji Berries
Goji berries (Lycium barbarum and Lycium ruthenicum) are among the most scientifically studied superfruits in modern nutrition and medicine. Red goji berries are rich in polysaccharides, carotenoids, and amino acids that support immune balance, liver protection, and cardiovascular health. Black goji, known for its high anthocyanin content, exhibits strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that have been shown in studies to help reduce oxidative stress and cellular damage. Recent research has indicated that goji compounds may support:
• Children’s growth and immune development, due to their high natural vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant content.
• Oncology recovery and cell protection, by stimulating natural detoxification pathways and reducing free radicals associated with chemotherapy and radiation.
• Vision and neurological health, due to high levels of zeaxanthin and betacarotene.
With these scientifically validated benefits, GojiVale’s mission extends beyond agriculture it aims to become a bridge between traditional farming and preventive healthcare, introducing organic, locally grown products that contribute to better wellbeing.
Leadership Statements
“Our family estate has been dedicated to quality and innovation in agriculture for decades.
With the establishment of GojiVale and our partnership with Soldatović Holding, we are
taking the next step—bringing the extraordinary health benefits of goji berries to a much
wider audience. This collaboration allows us to move from traditional farming to a new
standard of organic, high-value production.”
— Vladimir Milivojević, Founder & Majority Owner, GojiVale d.o.o.
“By investing in GojiVale, Soldatović Holding enters the pharmaco and organic wellness
sector with a clear mission: to connect traditional Serbian agriculture with modern
biotechnology and sustainable health products. The estate in Voljčince represents exactly
what we stand for—authentic, local, and built for long-term growth.”
— Jovan Soldatović, Founder & Chairman, Soldatović Holding
Investment Outlook
GojiVale will operate as a standalone entity within the Soldatović Holding ecosystem, benefiting from shared expertise in marketing, finance, and international distribution. Production will focus initially on fresh berries and cold-pressed juices, with a processing
and packaging facility planned for Q4 2025.
The venture will generate new employment opportunities and promote sustainable, organic farming practices in southern Serbia, while opening new pathways for the integration of agriculture and functional health sciences.
About GojiVale
GojiVale d.o.o. is a Serbian-based agricultural and wellness company specializing in red
and black goji berries and their derivatives, including organic juices, extracts, and dietary
supplements. With cultivation rooted in Voljčince, GojiVale aims to combine modern
scientific understanding with traditional farming to create products that support health,
immunity, and sustainable living.
About Soldatović Holding
Founded in 2015, Soldatović Holding is a family-owned, multi-sector company operating
across IT, finance, energy, agroforestry, hospitality, and event planning. Guided by values of
trust, innovation, and sustainability, the company invests in long-term projects that unite
business growth with community impact.
Vladimir Milojevic
S HC
kontakt@gojivale.rs
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.