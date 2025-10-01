€2.5M Investment in Dynamic Gastronomy Experience in Vučkovica Soldatović Holding to Invest €2.5M in A-Frame Lodge Complex and Dynamic Gastronomy Experience in Vučkovica

NIS, SERBIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soldatović Holding today announced plans to invest approximately €2.5 million in the construction of a 14-unit A-Frame lodge complex in Vučkovica near Ivanjica, set on a 55-are family-owned estate that has belonged to the Soldatović family for generations.The project, currently in the planning and permitting stage, will host the innovative Dynamic Gastronomy Experience (DGE) concept while also serving as a venue for cultural and family events. Completion of construction is expected by the end of Q1 2027, with the first events anticipated as early as Q3 2027.Rooted in Heritage, Built for the FutureThe estate in Vučkovica represents ancestral land for the Soldatović family, making this investment not only a business endeavor but also a way to preserve tradition and honor family roots. By transforming heritage land into a modern yet culturally grounded hospitality site, Soldatović Holding aims to create a unique destination unlike anything currently available in the Balkans.Partners and ExecutionThe architectural design will be led by KUBIRON Architectural Design Studio from Niš, known for its modern and sustainable design approach. Project execution will be carried out by MK Rudak from Ivanjica, specialists in modular and wooden housing solutions.Beyond Accommodation: A Cultural & Family ExperienceThe complex will serve more than overnight guests. It will be the heart of Dynamic Gastronomy Experiences (DGE) — curated cultural and culinary events that revive old Serbian traditions through food, music, and storytelling.Families visiting will be able to:- Take part in raspberry, blackberry, or apple harvests- Go on horseback riding adventures and nature walks- Explore pine groves and mushroom foraging- Enjoy traditional Serbian festivities combined with immersive gastronomic experiencesThe goal is to provide both domestic and international guests with a nostalgic return to village traditions, blended with modern comfort and curated cultural programming.Leadership Perspectives“We are proud that land which has been in our family for generations will now become a home for others, offering the nostalgic feeling of the old Serbian village that so many of us crave in today’s fast world. This is not only an investment but a way to preserve heritage while creating lasting experiences of peace and belonging.”— Jovan Soldatović, Founder & Chairman, Soldatović Holding“Designing this project is a privilege. Our vision is to create a space that feels both authentic and modern — a balance between nature, tradition, and architecture that will stand as a model for sustainable hospitality in Serbia.”— Milan Živadinović, Lead Architect, KUBIRON Architectural Design StudioInvestment & OutlookThe €2.5 million investment will be fully financed by Soldatović Holding. Once completed, the project will not only provide a premium hospitality and event venue but also strengthen local tourism, create new jobs, and contribute to sustainable regional development.About Soldatović HoldingFounded in 2015, Soldatović Holding is a family-run ecosystem operating across IT, finance, energy, agroforestry, hospitality, and event planning. With a mission rooted in trust, responsibility, and sustainability, the company invests in both regional development and international ventures.

