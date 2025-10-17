Congressional Briefing Held by ALLATRA Examines Cognitive Warfare as a Global Threat to National Security

Congressional Briefing held by ALLATRA, “Cognitive Warfare: Influence, Info-Terrorism, and Manipulation,” at the Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA, speaks at the Congressional Briefing “Cognitive Warfare: Influence, Info-Terrorism, and Manipulation,” held by ALLATRA at the Rayburn House Office Building Taliy Shkurupiy, OSINT Analyst and Human Rights Activist speaking at the Congressional Briefing held by ALLATRA, “Cognitive Warfare: Influence, Info-Terrorism, and Manipulation,” at the Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. Dick Heller (“Gun Dude”), Second Amendment advocate known for his role in the landmark 2008 Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller attended the ALLATRA Congressional Briefing on Capitol Hill. Attendees of the Congressional Briefing held by ALLATRA, “Cognitive Warfare: Influence, Info-Terrorism, and Manipulation,” at the Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Capitol Hill, inside the Rayburn House Office Building, where U.S. lawmakers shape federal policy, a high-level congressional briefing titled "Cognitive Warfare: Influence, Info-Terrorism, and Manipulation" was held on September 30.The event , convened under the ALLATRA International Public Movement platform, gathered a powerful coalition of policymakers, security experts, human rights advocates and community leaders to expose the coordinated use of disinformation, manipulation and psychological violence as tools of modern hybrid warfare — used most notably by a transnational 'anti-cult' network backed by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).“This form of attack does not destroy society with bombs. It corrodes it from within, through cognitive warfare. We assess with significant confidence that these methods are being developed and deployed by a coordinated transnational network that constitutes a new form of hybrid terrorism,” declared Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA International Public Movement. “Through manipulation of perception and psychological coercion, these coordinated networks threaten not only individual freedoms but the national security of the United States.”Maryna Ovtsynova is a specialist in public leadership, conflict resolution, and diplomacy, with advanced training from Harvard University and Reichman University. She holds the Public Leadership Credential from Harvard Kennedy School and completed two semesters in the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. She also earned an Advanced Certificate in Counter-Terrorism with a specialization in Influence Operations from the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at Reichman University, Israel.A Weaponized Network of Ideological WarfareThe panel outlined how this so-called anti-cult movement, originating in Russia under the guise of combating “cults”, has evolved into a sophisticated global apparatus of influence operations. At its center is the Russian Association of Centers for the Study of Religion and Sects (RACIRS), led by Alexander Dvorkin and operating with full institutional support from the Russian Orthodox Church and FSB.Evidence shows that the network orchestrates campaigns that label religious minorities, human rights activists and climate educators as 'cultists' to delegitimize, isolate and silence dissent. It manipulates public narratives to erode civil liberties, damage reputations and suppress opposition under false pretenses.“This network’s primary weapon is stigmatization — the very same label of ‘cult’ and other terms they apply to targeted groups. It is a direct and sustained assault on freedom of religion and freedom of speech, because in their case, this is not just opinion; it is a methodology. It is the method by which they operate. It legitimizes repressive actions, from media harassment to physical violence,” warned Taliy Shkurupiy, OSINT Analyst and Human Rights Activist.Also taking an active part in the discussion was Dick Heller, best known as the “Gun Dude”—plaintiff in the landmark 2008 U.S. Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller, which affirmed an individual’s right to bear arms under the Second Amendment. As a long-serving special police officer in Washington, D.C., Heller brought his deep constitutional insight to the discussion, stressing the importance of defending American liberties from foreign and ideological intrusion.Jason Bell, retired staff sergeant in the Michigan Army National Guard, a veteran and aspiring educator, shared his personal experience of being ostracized, vilified and economically harmed after false allegations linked him to a 'cult' — a campaign he traced back to disinformation tactics rooted in the anti-cult network’s playbook. His only 'offense' was volunteering with the ALLATRA International Public Movement, a global initiative engaged in researching natural disasters and geodynamic threats to the planet and advocating for human rights.The ALLATRA movement has been systematically targeted by an anti-cult propaganda campaign orchestrated by the FSB-backed network. This disinformation effort, originally designed to discredit independent civic organizations, has now spread into the United States — where Mr.Bell became one of its victims, stigmatized and marginalized simply because of his volunteer work with the group.“I served to protect freedom. Now I'm persecuted for simply exercising it. These actions must stop immediately. ,” Mr.Bell said. “I call on my country to recognize the threat posed by foreign intelligence operations, manipulating American perceptions via coordinated campaigns of disinformation. I call for accountability and I call for justice.”Mark Yang, advocacy officer, Falun Dafa Information Center, brought attention to the continuing persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China:“Since 1999, millions of Falun Gong practitioners have been brutally persecuted, detained, imprisoned and tortured. Now, there are over 5002 hundred well documented death cases due to torture and abuse. And moreover, the China Tribunal estimated that hundreds of thousands have been slaughtered by the atrocity of forced organ harvesting.” Yang stated.Kayla Gubov, Chair of YJC, highlighted the spread of antisemitic hate on social media, emphasizing how these influence operations don’t just target individual groups—they corrode the democratic fabric of society:“One of the clearest examples of manipulation and disinformation is anti-Semitism online. This is not just an issue for the Jewish community. It is an issue of our democracy, of trust, and the ability to protect our communities from manipulation that can have real world consequences.”The Case of Jakub Jahl: Shocking Allegations of Abuse Ignored in EuropeOne of the most disturbing cases presented was that of Yakub Jahl , a European citizen accused of sexual violence against minors, drug trafficking, injecting children with unknown substances, acts of sadistic cruelty and the exploitation of African children in Tanzania. Despite extensive evidence and multiple eyewitness accounts, Czech authorities refused to investigate, choosing instead to shield Jahl. Witnesses testified that this protection was likely due to his affiliation with the same anti-cult network under scrutiny.Jahl allegedly used images of smiling African children to solicit donations from Europe,none of which reached the communities. Instead, this money was allegedly used by Jahl to buy drugs and bribe local officials to remain silent.Despite these grave and extensively documented allegations, the Czech Republic, Jahl’s home country, refused to investigate the case, even though international law under the Lanzarote Convention obligates them to do so. Instead of launching an inquiry, certain Czech officials publicly shielded Jahl, sending what speakers described as a devastating message to survivors.“What we’re seeing is an attempt to protect the reputation of one white European male over the lives and safety of dozens of poor African children,” Shkurupiy said. “This is systemic racism in action—where the privilege of race and nationality outweighs the basic humanity and justice owed to victims.”The briefing condemned the Czech government’s response as a deliberate obstruction of justice, accusing it of enabling a second wave of trauma through institutional denial, victim-blaming and international impunity.A Call for Urgent Congressional ActionThe briefing concluded with a four-point call to action for U.S. lawmakers:1. Launch an investigation into the anti-cult network and its affiliates2. Investigate Jakub Jahl and his political protectors3. Use diplomatic pressure to compel the Czech Republic and EU to comply with international child protection laws4. Recognize the anti-cult network’s tactics as a domestic threat to First Amendment rights and national securityThe briefing warned that this network is actively undermining the First Amendment, polarizing political discourse, and targeting communities through stigmatization, defamation, and systemic psychological violence.“This isn’t about ideology,” Ms.Ovtsynova said in her final remarks. “This is about defending our nation, our families, and our freedom!”About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters, promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV likewise bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

Congressional Briefing | ALLATRA on Capitol Hill: Addressing Cognitive Warfare

