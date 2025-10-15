The Society of Jesus and ALLATRA Sign a Strategic Alliance on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

The signing ceremony was attended by Grecia P. Molina, local coordinator of Creative Society Project; José Ríos, representative of ALLATRA in Bolivia; Bernardo Mercado, Provincial Superior of the Society of Jesus; Sara Ticona, Legal Assistant to the Provincial Superior The Society of Jesus and ALLATRA Sign a Strategic Alliance, Bolivia, La Paz, October 13, 2025

LA PAZ, GA, BOLIVIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ALLATRA International Public Movement and the Society of Jesus in Bolivia have officially signed a strategic alliance on the occasion of the United Nations International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.The Society of Jesus is one of the most respected and long-standing Catholic orders, known for its deep commitment to education, social justice, and scientific advancement. For decades, the Jesuits have been actively promoting knowledge and ethical leadership worldwide, particularly in Latin America.This new alliance of ALLATRA and Jesuits is guided by the Universal Apostolic Preferences and Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’, which call for united action to care for “our common home.” As a first step, the alliance will promote cooperation between the San Calixto Observatory in Bolivia and the international scientific community of ALLATRA.The San Calixto Observatory is a pioneering institution in scientific research in the country, contributing to the fields of meteorology, astronomy, geodesy, telecommunications, and seismology. It was the first entity in Bolivia to monitor, disseminate information about, and educate the public on seismic threats and prevention measures.ALLATRA, for its part, is the most prominent international research center in the study of natural disasters and global geodynamic processes. It brings together scientists from diverse disciplines and involves institutions and volunteers from more than 180 countries. In addition, the organization actively participates in the Conferences of the Parties on Climate Change (COP).The signing ceremony was attended by Rev. Bernardo Mercado, Provincial Superior of the Province of Bolivia of the Society of Jesus; José Ríos, representative of ALLATRA IPM in Bolivia; and Engineer Grecia Paola Molina, local coordinator of the Creative Society project. The event also received institutional support from Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA IPM, joining from Atlanta, USA.According to Ms. Molina, this alliance responds to UN SDG 17 and the need to “democratize scientific knowledge” to prevent and address global climate and geodynamic risks. It also coincides with the October celebrations dedicated to World Nature Day and the International Day of Climate.The signing of the agreement is especially relevant as it marks the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’ and the Paris Agreement. “Although the goals of the Paris Agreement have not been fully achieved, there is still time to recover the ethical horizon and give soul to climate multilateralism,” Ms. Molina emphasized, in line with recent statements by the president of Caritas and the secretary general of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council, published by América Futura in collaboration with CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.International and National ContextThe UN General Assembly proclaimed the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction to raise awareness among governments and the public about the importance of minimizing risks. For 2025, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) set the theme: “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters,” emphasizing the urgency of investing in preventive measures rather than focusing solely on disaster recovery.In Bolivia, where natural hazards include earthquakes, landslides, floods, and wildfires, the San Calixto Observatory has established an Earthquake Monitoring Committee in coordination with the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense and the Society of Engineers of Bolivia, in collaboration with municipal governments, to coordinate preventive and response measures.At the global level, the effects of natural disasters are increasingly impacting children. According to UNICEF, nearly one billion children live in areas of extreme risk due to climate-related events and natural disasters. In 2022 alone, floods in Chad, Gambia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh affected more children than in any other year over the past three decades.International studies confirm that between 2015 and 2025, the frequency of natural disasters increased by 30-40%, particularly floods, storms, heatwaves, and droughts, resulting in significant human and economic losses. These findings align with ALLATRA’s mathematical models, which enable the projection of future scenarios and provide indicators for the timely identification and effective management of risks at both global and regional levels.A Shared CommitmentWithin this strategic alliance, the Society of Jesus in Bolivia and ALLATRA reaffirm their commitment to integrating scientific knowledge and ethical principles in the fields of climate policy and risk management, both in Bolivia and internationally.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters, promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV likewise bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.Based on the original source:For press inquiries, please contact us at info@allatra.org

