Good Money Announces Exclusive Bottle Signing & Meet-n-Greet with Music Icon Ty Dolla $ign

Come Meet Music Tycoon Ty Dolla$ign at Total Wine & More in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Money is thrilled to announce that multi-platinum artist and cultural icon Ty Dolla $ign will make a special appearance at Total Wine & More in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 25, 2025, for an exclusive meet-n-greet and bottle signing event.Fans and spirits enthusiasts alike will have the rare opportunity to meet Ty Dolla $ign in person, capture a photo, and have their bottles of Good Money Canadian Whisky and Le Bon Argent Champagne personally signed.This can’t-miss event celebrates the luxury, creativity, and culture that define the Good Money lifestyle—where world-class spirits meet legendary personalities.Event Details:📍 Location: Total Wine & More – 1130 N La Brea Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90038📅 Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025🕐 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PMJoin us for an unforgettable afternoon of music, style, and celebration with Ty Dolla $ign and Good Money — where excellence is always in good tasteDon’t miss your chance to turn up with @goodmoneywhisky 🥃 and @lebonargent 🥂 — we can’t wait to see you there!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.