Good Money LLC/Floyd Mayweather Strikes Big Again Entering the Wine & Spirits World at Retail Giant Costco

Come Meet Mayweather on August 10, 2024 at Costco in Lakewood, California

Come See Floyd Mayweather for an Exclusive Bottle Signing Event at Costco in Lakewood, California

LAKEWOOD, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Money LLC/Floyd Mayweather willl be launching into Costco August 10, 2024, with an Exclusive Bottle Signing Event by Floyd Mayweather for their Le Bon Argent Champagne & Good Money Whisky.

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon at Costco Wholesale in Lakewood California with Floyd Mayweather and the Good Money Team. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to get your bottle of Good Money Whisky and Le Bon Argent Champagne signed and a picture taken with the Champ.

📅 Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024
⏰ Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
📍 Location: Costco Wholesale, 340 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood, CA 90712

Requirements:
Must be a Costco member to purchase a bottle/bottles.

Good Money Whisky and Le Bon Argent Champagne are exclusively distributed in the United States by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Renee Esebag
Good Money LLC
+1 310-592-5415
renee@goodmoney.world
