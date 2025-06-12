Good Money Announces Exclusive Meet-n-Greet with Brand Ambassador Rolando 'Rolly' Romero and Comedian Antic

Come Meet Rolando "Rolly" Romero at Super King Markets in Van Nuys, CA on Friday, June 13, 2025

VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Money is excited to announce that brand ambassador and boxing sensation Rolando “Rolly” Romero will be appearing at Super King Markets in Van Nuys , CA on June 13, 2025, for a one-of-a-kind meet-n-greet and bottle signing event. He’ll be joined by none other than famed comedian Antic, who’s sure to bring the laughs and keep the energy high.Romero will be autographing 50 exclusive bottles of Good Money Whisky and Le Bon Argent Champagne — available on a first come, first served basis. But the fun doesn’t stop there!Even after the 50 autographed bottles are gone, attendees can still purchase a bottle and take photos with Rolando “Rolly” Romero. This is your chance to connect, sip, and snap a moment with a champ!This is a can’t-miss experience for fans, whisky and champagne lovers, and anyone looking to connect with two major personalities in one unforgettable afternoon. This event celebrates the luxury and culture of the Good Money lifestyle — pairing unforgettable personalities with world-class spirits.📍 Super King Markets📍 7227 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys, CA📅 June 13, 2025🕐 1:00 PM – 2:30 PMDon’t miss your chance to turn up with @goodmoneywhisky 🥃 and @lebonargent 🥂 — we can’t wait to see you there!

