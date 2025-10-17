Hidden Acres Family Campground-34± Ac, Off, Cabins in Caroline County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
"Hidden Acres Family Campground" on 34± Acres w/Office, Cabins, Bath Houses, Pool, Pond & Rt. 301 Road Frontage in Caroline County, VA Set for Auctrion.
“"Hidden Acres Family Campground" has been at this location for many years and the family has entrusted us to market & sell this desirable and potential filled Caroline County property,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“Fronting Rt. 301, the property is only 1.5 miles from Rt. 207, 2 miles from Bowling Green, 12.5 miles from I-95, and a short drive to Richmond, Fredericksburg and The Northern Neck of Virginia,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Date: Online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 @ 4:00 pm (Eastern).
Location: 17391 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514 (Caroline County)
"Hidden Acres Family Campground": 34± acres, office, cabins, bath houses, pool, pond & Rt. 301 frontage in Caroline County, VA
• 590'± of frontage on Rt. 301
• The campground property has a main office building (4,098± sf. vinyl sided) which features 2 bathrooms, unfinished walk-out basement, heat pump for heating & cooling, electric water heater, well & septic, outbuildings
• The campground also features 9 cabins, 2 bath houses (one house has 6 showers w/men's & women's restrooms. The other house 8 stalled showers, stalled toilets, laundry room & game room), pool, pump house, 4 BR/2 BA double wide mobile home, 3 BR/2 BA single wide mobile home, pond, playground
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.