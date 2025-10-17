Hidden Acres Family Campground-34± Ac, Off, Cabins in Caroline County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

17391 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514 (Caroline County) 17391 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514 (Caroline County) 17391 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514 (Caroline County) 17391 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514 (Caroline County) 17391 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514 (Caroline County)

"Hidden Acres Family Campground" on 34± Acres w/Office, Cabins, Bath Houses, Pool, Pond & Rt. 301 Road Frontage in Caroline County, VA Set for Auctrion.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of "Hidden Acres Family Campground": 34± acres, office, cabins, bath houses, pool, pond and 590'± of Rt. 301 frontage in Caroline County, VA.” — John Nicholls

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.