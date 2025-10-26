R.J. Halbert's Caretaker Awarded the 2025 Silver Bill Fisher Award and Gold American Legacy Book Awards

R.J. Halbert Caretaker Servant

A spellbinding supernatural story that’s winning over readers, book clubs, and reviewers

I was hooked from the start and could not put it down… fast-paced and filled with mystery, suspense, and the supernatural.” — Alma Boucher, Readers’ Favorite

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.J. Halbert’s debut novel, Caretaker : Book One of The Goodpasture Chronicles, has been distinguished with the 2025 Silver Bill Fisher Award for Best First Book: Fiction from the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) and the 2025 Gold American Legacy Book Award for Thriller: Psychological. These top honors celebrate Caretaker as a spellbinding literary masterpiece, recognized for its breathtaking storytelling, emotional resonance, and unforgettable power to captivate readers.Since its release, Caretaker has steadily captivated readers with its atmospheric storytelling, supernatural suspense, and emotional depth. The novel follows Ian and Lyana Keane and their two children as they leave Boston behind in search of a fresh start in rural New Hampshire. Drawn to an old house that seems to call to them, they soon discover it comes with a reclusive caretaker—and a dark history that refuses to stay buried.What begins as a hopeful new chapter quickly turns into a chilling unraveling of the past. Strange symbols emerge, shadowy visions blur reality, and the line between the living and the dead begins to fracture.At its core, Caretaker is a story about family, legacy, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. Blending supernatural suspense with an emotionally resonant narrative, Caretaker explores how trauma and love echo through generations. Since its release, the book has garnered praise from readers and reviewers alike for its immersive atmosphere, layered mystery, and the kind of storytelling that lingers long after the last page.The Bill Fisher Award, part of the annual IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program, honors exceptional debut books published independently. Winners are selected for their originality, quality, and professional publishing standards. This recognition is one of the highest honors in independent publishing, signaling national industry attention for Halbert’s debut.The American Legacy Book Awards spotlight exceptional works that demonstrate literary excellence, emotional resonance, and genre-defining storytelling. Earning Gold in the Thriller: Psychological category for 2025 places Caretaker among an elite group of titles recognized for their ability to captivate readers and leave a lasting impression. This honor reflects the novel’s powerful narrative voice, intricate atmosphere, and unforgettable emotional depth.Caretaker has received significant industry recognition and awards including:2024 Literary Global Book Award Finalist - Fiction: Mystery & Suspense2024 Gold Readers’ Favorite Book Award Winner - Fiction: Supernatural2024 Literary Titans Book Award - Fiction: Paranormal Mystery/Thriller2024 Indies Today Award - Best: Paranormal2024 International Book Award - Fiction: Horror2024 Silver Next Best Read Fiction Writing Contest2024 Finalist Literary Global Book Awards - Fiction: Mystery & Suspense2024 Next Best Read Finalist - Paranormal & Supernatural, Mystery, Suspense, Fiction, Historical, ThrillerFollowing the remarkable success of Caretaker, the highly anticipated sequel Servant will officially launch on November 18, 2025, the same day the authors will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show to share the exciting news with audiences worldwide.About the Authors:Jason Halbert is an Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter whose music has reached millions through multiple #1 and Platinum-selling albums. With a career spanning over two decades as Music Director and Producer for The Kelly Clarkson Show and other notable artists, Jason has also left his creative mark on numerous works in film and television.Rhonda Halbert spent the past decade as a successful music and television manager, building strong relationships with labels, networks, and producers. She is also a published photographer, music supervisor, passionate cook, garden enthusiast, and spiritual practitioner.Together, the Halberts write under the pen name R.J. Halbert. Their storytelling blends supernatural suspense with deep emotional themes, inspired by their personal experiences of loss, grief, resilience, hope, and creative renewal.Caretaker is available in print, eBook, and audiobook formats through major booksellers.Appearances & Inquiries:For more information on R.J. Halbert or to request an appearance at your book club, library, literary festival, or book fair, visit: https://www.rjhalbert.com

