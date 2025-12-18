Eco Bidét—A Clean You Can Carry® is Revolutionizing On-the-Go Freshness for Portable Hygiene

Redefine cleanliness anywhere with a TSA-size approved hygiene mist that’s gentle on you and the planet.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of anticipation, Eco Bidétproudly announces the official arrival of its TSA-friendly, unisex hygiene mist—designed to bring the refreshing confidence of a bidet wherever life takes you.More than just a bathroom product, Eco Bidétrepresents a movement towards modern, sustainable hygiene. Formulated with pH-balanced, plant-based ingredients, the sleek 3.2 oz refillable spray offers an eco-friendly alternative to disposable wipes, without harsh chemicals. It's a portable, personal care solution that supports both wellness and sustainability, giving users “A Clean You Can Carry.”“We built Eco Bidétto make feeling clean, confident, and eco-conscious simple—even on the go.”“From travel and festivals to fitness and daily routines, it’s a smarter way to stay fresh that fits in your hand.”To kick off the new year, the brand is also launching its “New Clean You Can Carry” campaign, encouraging everyone to embrace simple, sustainable self-care in 2026. The campaign features the Eco BidétClean Team, a group of creators redefining how we talk about hygiene, confidence, and wellness.Eco BidétKey Features:* TSA-size approved 3.2 oz travel size with sleek refillable design* Unisex, pH-balanced formula suitable for sensitive skin* Eco-friendly alternative to wipes and disposable cleansers* 8 oz and 32 oz refill sizes available for home or boutique use* Cruelty-free & hypoallergenicMade in the USA, shop for Eco Bidétdirectly at www.eco-bidet.com Eco Bidét—A Clean You Can Carryisn’t just a personal hygiene essential; it’s the perfect self-care gift for anyone who’s mindful of the planet. Ideal as a stocking stuffer during the holiday season or a thoughtful present any time of year, it’s perfect for those who prioritize what they put on their bodies and appreciate eco-friendly wellness. With its sustainable, pH-balanced formula, it’s a gift that brings a little extra freshness and peace of mind to anyone’s routine.Eco Bidétis a modern wellness brand dedicated to clean living through sustainable innovation. With a signature focus on comfort, confidence, and eco-responsibility, the brand’s mission is simple: to make clean both portable and purposeful.

