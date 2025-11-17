Authors R.J. Halbert to Appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show with Book Signing at The Shop at NBC Studios

R.J. Halbert Servant

The authors of The Goodpasture Chronicles bring the real story behind their haunting new novel to The Kelly Clarkson Show

Riveting atmosphere… creeping symbols, blurred visions, and the dread of a family being hollowed out by forces they can’t explain.” — BookLife

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors R.J. Halbert will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, November 18th to discuss their new novel Servant and the powerful personal journey that shaped their writing. The appearance will highlight how a period marked by grief, loss, hope, and resilience inspired the creation of The Goodpasture Chronicles and became the catalyst for the storytelling that now defines their work.R.J. Halbert is the collaborative work of Rhonda and Jason Halbert, a husband and wife team whose combined experience brings cinematic depth and emotional insight to their fiction series.Jason Halbert is an Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter whose music has reached millions through multiple number one and Platinum-selling albums. His twenty-year career as Music Director and Producer for The Kelly Clarkson Show and other notable artists includes influential contributions to both music and visual media, with credits across film and television.Rhonda Halbert built a successful career as a music and television manager, cultivating strong relationships with labels, networks, and producers. She is also a published photographer, music supervisor, passionate cook, garden enthusiast, and spiritual practitioner. Together, their diverse and creative backgrounds bring depth, atmosphere, and emotional resonance to their work.Their interview on the show coincides with the release of Servant, the second book in their supernatural thriller series The Goodpasture Chronicles. This new installment follows the breakout success of Caretaker, a bestseller honored with nine literary awards. Early praise for Servant has been outstanding, with Kirkus Reviews calling it “a page turner with real literary depth,” and BookLife praising it as “A moody, unsettling thriller that thrives on family tension.”Servant deepens the unsettling mysteries surrounding the Goodpasture legacy. A chilling supernatural time-slip thriller, the story begins with the disappearance of young Zach Keane, which fractures his family and opens the door to ancient forces tied to their New England property. Ian Keane, Professor of Ancient History, becomes consumed by cryptic symbols appearing around their home. Lyana faces visions that blur the line between revelation and unraveling. Their daughter Ariel grows wary of Marshall, the enigmatic caretaker who seems to know more than he reveals. As the family searches for answers, they learn that this home demands far more than caretaking. It demands a servant.During their appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Halberts will share how writing the series became a meaningful part of their own healing process and how transforming personal loss into creative expression shaped both books. Their story offers viewers a look at the emotional landscape behind their work and the resilience that guided their journey.A book-signing for the studio audience will take place on Monday, November 17th at The Shop at NBC Studios, located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112. Servant is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.R.J. Halbert also welcomes virtual appearances for book clubs and reader groups. To request a visit, please reach out through the contact page at www.RJHalbert.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.