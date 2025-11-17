UniverSoul Promises by Dr. Efrat Shokef, A New Guide for Raising Spiritually Aligned Children

Foundations for Creating the Conditions Our Children Need to Thrive in Times of Transformation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What are the foundations that our children seek to remain aligned with their truth?Growing to become positive co-creators of their local reality, and our shared human reality? UniverSoul Promises: Foundations for Creating the Conditions Our Children Need to Thrive in Times of Transformation by Dr. Efrat Shokef, offers a roadmap for raising children in today’s fast-paced, transformative times—foundations for guiding our children to stay true to who they are, and share their unique gifts with humanity—co-creating for the highest good of all. A soulful guide for mothers of highly sensitive, spiritually aware, and new earth children, on integrating beyond religion spirituality, aligning with their soul’s path, and creating the conditions their children chose them for.As a mother, parent, or any significant adult to children and teens, you have the power to make a difference. The nine UniverSoul Promises invite you to:* Explore who you are, and who your child(ren) are.* Dive into parental perceptions and energetics shaped by internalized social do’s and don’ts, rather than your inner knowing, truth, and essence.* Discover the transformative power of making conscious choices in raising your children.* Understand the sources of family and soul healing that enable the expression of who we are and who our children are within our human journey.* Understand the energetic and spiritual nature of your child, your soul agreements with your children, and their effect on your child’s development, family dynamics, and your family relationships.* Delve into the relationship between our interconnectedness with Earth and nature, embracing our human nature, nurturing creativity, and raising thriving, joyful children.* Uncover the secrets to raising kind, compassionate, and creative children who co-create for the highest good of all.* Learn how to incorporate spiritual (beyond religion) understandings and tools into your daily family life.* Embrace spiritual motherhood, become a new earth mother, dance your essence, who you truly are, in joy.* Become. Transform. Parent from your essence.UniverSoul Promises offers a comprehensive roadmap for raising children in today’s complex world, guided by the questions we are encouraged to ask ourselves as parents in these challenging times. Each family is unique. Unique because of its history, location, soul contracts, and soul wishes of its members. Therefore, there are no universal how-tos, only awareness, attentiveness, questioning, intentionality, and the following of your inner truth.Embracing the nine universal soul promises as guiding principles will open the door for both you and your children to fulfill the promises you each made to yourselves and to each other. You, embracing the potential and essence your children chose you for, as their guide to life on Earth during this lifetime.UniverSoul Promises is a book about spiritual motherhood, filled with questions, personal stories of the authors NDE, and her personal journey to the essence of motherhood, case studies based on her work with families worldwide, journaling invitations, exercises integrated into the text, healing stories/parables, and affirmations – all designed to help readers easily connect with the parts that resonate with their heart and incorporate them into their journey with the wonders who chose them as their parents – guides to living on Earth in these transformative times.Dr. Efrat Shokef holds a PhD in social-organizational psychology, is a Fulbright Alumni, and the author of the Silver Nautilus Award-winning book: The Promise We Made. Dr. Shokef guides parents in parenting from their essence, choosing, healing, and becoming the humans their children chose to come to. Explore Dr. Shokef's transformative insights at https://efratshokef.com/ For Media, Editorial, and Speaking Quires, Contact Dr. Shokef at Office@EfratShokef.com

