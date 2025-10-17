Virginia Beach Artist Louissa to Perform at 'Timbaland & The HitMakers Celebration' Honoring Timbaland & the 757 Legacy

Virginia Beach Artist Louissa Virginia Beach Artist Louissa Virginia Beach Artist Louissa to Perform at “Timbaland & The HitMakers Celebration”

Louissa to Perform at “Timbaland & The HitMakers Celebration” Honoring Timbaland and the 757 Legacy at The NorVa in Norfolk Saturday, October 18, 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Beach recording artist, songwriter, and producer Louissa is set to perform at The NorVa in Norfolk on Saturday, October 18, 2025, as part of the “Timbaland & The HitMakers Celebration.” The highly anticipated concert — a highlight of Timbaland Way Weekend — honors Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland and celebrates the 757’s legendary influence on global music.

Louissa joins an all-star lineup featuring Timbaland, Hannon Lane, Bink!, Nottz, and Danja, along with a roster of special guests and Virginia’s top talent. Representing the next generation of Virginia Beach artistry, Louissa will deliver an exclusive live set that showcases her soulful vocals, introspective songwriting, and genre-blending production style.

The evening will also feature performances from Amir Driver, Mack, Gifted Hands, Intalek, and Shann, with DJ Andrew Hypes keeping the energy high between sets.

“It’s such an incredible honor to perform at Timbaland’s show. He’s been such a major influence on my sound and the music I create today — some of my favorite songs were produced by him. I’m also thrilled to share the stage with so many other talented peers and musical greats. It’s a truly exciting time for Virginia.”

Hosted at The NorVa, one of Virginia’s premier live music venues, Timbaland & The HitMakers Celebration highlights the creative evolution of the 757 and pays tribute to the producers and artists whose innovation continues to shape music worldwide.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Venue: The NorVa — Norfolk, Virginia

Featuring: Timbaland, Danja, Nottz, Bink!, Hannon Lane & Special Guests

Official Openers: Louissa, Amir Driver, Mack, Gifted Hands, Intalek, Shann, and DJ Andrew Hypes

Tickets and event updates will be available via Timbaland Way Weekend social media, The NorVa’s official website, and Louissa’s Bandsintown page.

About Louissa

Louissa is a Virginia Beach-based recording artist, songwriter, and producer known for her evocative vocals, immersive soundscapes, and honest storytelling. Blending R&B, pop, and alternative influences, she represents the new creative energy emerging from the 757. Louissa’s artistry bridges soulful emotion with forward-thinking production — continuing the region’s legacy of innovation in modern music.

Media Contact

Media Inquiries:

Krysten McKee

krysten@kpanachemgmt.com

702-900-4916

Follow Louissa:

Website: www.louissamusic.com

Instagram: @louissamood

TikTok: @louissamood

Spotify: Louissa on Spotify

Tickets

Tickets for Timbaland & The HitMakers Celebration are available now at

The NorVa’s official site

or directly through AXS at

https://www.axs.com/events/1128298/timbaland-the-hitmakers-celebration-tickets?skin=norva

