Louissa Releases New Song "Pretty Lie"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louissa Releases Single Pretty Lie on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Louissa is excited to announce the release of Single Pretty Lie on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The single is an rnb-pop record that exemplifies her range as an artist and producer. Airy harmonies support the emotional story told throughout the verses and hook.

With twelve singles to date, Louissa has since acquired a residency at the Historic Cavalier Hotel and Resort at the Raleigh Room, became a HRDRV Award nominee, been featured on Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum, and had the opportunity to collaborate with Grammy winning and platinum selling producers and writers.

Pretty Lie was produced by John Terrell and Louissa herself and features writing collaboration from sister writing team Iyana Ferrell and Deche Mcdonald. Louissa worked closely with her vocal coach Caleb Ishman to bring the song to life with Mariah-esque vocal production. The single was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Soulhaven Studios in Virginia Beach by engineer John Terrell.

This song was born from a low moment on Louissa’s musical journey. One evening, Louissa’s engineer invited her to the studio for an impromptu writing session for the sync library they had been building. Both were pretty worn out from the highs and lows of working in the music industry. John played a few chord progressions and Louissa began freestyling a melody and a few words painting a picture of a scene she was playing in her head from a tv show.

Louissa went back to the studio with Iyana Ferrell and Deche Mcdonald and where one left off the other picked up to help arrange and write the song into the story it tells. Pretty Lie portrays the story of an unrequited love that never was.

Louissa states, "This record is truly my most happy accident creation. Pretty lie is one of the first songs I truly feel I can say - that’s a Louissa record. I finally feel like I’m introducing my fans to where I started, recording as a young teenager. The energy in the room creating this record translates to the recording. It was organic, easy, magic; where everyone was helping craft this most beautiful story both sonically and lyrically.”

Pretty Lie is available on May 23, 2024 on all streaming platforms. Click here.

Louissa is currently promoting the single and is available for interviews and features. For more information, please visit https://linktr.ee/louissamood or contact Management: Krysten Mckee of K-Panache Management at krysten@kpanachemgmt.com

