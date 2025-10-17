Louissa "The Vault" Louissa True Blue

Innovative Recording Artist Louissa Unveils Her EP “THE VAULT” — A Cathartic Reflection of Growth and Self-Discovery

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative and multi-talented recording artist Louissa released her EP, THE VAULT, on August 26, 2025. The project offers a cathartic reflection of her artistic evolution over the past few years — a seemingly eclectic mix of songs that seamlessly blend into a cohesive sonic story of an artist finding herself.

Under the guidance of her mentors Mickey Shiloh and Tommy Parker, Louissa and her team crafted THE VAULT to represent both where she has been and where she’s headed. From empowering anthems like the lead single “Money Moves” to deeply introspective tracks like “Changes”, Louissa’s artistic range shines throughout the EP.

“Money Moves” stands as a bold affirmation of self-worth — especially within the business world. Louissa’s playful vocal delivery perfectly matches the daring lyrics she co-wrote with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Iyana Ferrell. The track, co-produced with her longtime engineer John Terrell (a Grammy nominee), features an infectious vocal and horn sample. Caleb Ishman (Usher’s Good Good) served as vocal producer, helping to sculpt the track’s lively and “saucy” vocal arrangements.

Louissa recalls the creative challenges behind the song’s bridge:

“I was sort of making these sounds like Michael Jackson, telling John I heard these horns. He looked at me like I was crazy. It was a long night. Eventually, we got it right — John actually built many of the horns from my voice!”

Already a fan favorite, “Money Moves” has been a highlight of Louissa’s live performances long before its official release.

The EP’s tone shifts with the audaciously dark “Catch A Case”, a raw reflection on the inner monologue that arises when one feels wronged. Written with Iyana Ferrell, Deche McDonald, and Andre Hairston (who also produced the track), Louissa describes it as “entirely how I have felt to my core so many times.”

Next comes “999”, an emotional call for help in the face of fading love. Written solely by Louissa during a quiet night at home, the song serves as a nod to the UK’s emergency number — a subtle reminder of her global perspective:

“I’ve always seen myself as more global.”

The EP also includes live arrangements of “Bitter Truth” and “Money Moves”, recorded at an intimate fan event to capture the energy of Louissa’s live performances over the past year.

Closing the project is “Changes”, a raw and powerful track symbolizing the dissolution of ego and artistic rebirth. The cinematic production and soaring vocals bring the EP to a dramatic close.

“To me, this is the cleansing — the start of a new era,” says Louissa. “I’m proud of everything I’ve made so far, but now it’s time to be truly vulnerable and break every rule I know.”

Louissa’s journey shows no signs of slowing down. She will open for Timbaland on October 18, 2025, at The NorVa in Norfolk, VA, as part of the Timbalandway Weekend in Hampton Roads honoring the legendary producer. She is also preparing to release THE VAULT visualizers, a fall single, a winter EP, and a full-length album in 2026 — followed by an accompanying tour.



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louissamood/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@louissamood

