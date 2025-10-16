Massachusetts Woman Charged with Threatening to Kill Federal Agents

BOSTON – A Malden, Mass. woman has been arrested and charged for threatening to kill federal agents who were engaging in lawful immigration enforcement.

Bethany Abigail Terrill, 37, was charged with threatening a United States official. Terrill will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at 1:30 pm, today.

According to the charging documents, federal agents were supporting Immigration Enforcement and Removal Operations in effecting the administrative immigration arrest of individuals in the area of Malden District Court. It is alleged that the agents encountered Terrill outside of Malden Court for reasons unrelated to the agents’ activities.

It is alleged that Terrill physically interjected herself into the middle of agents while they were effecting an arrest. Terrill was allegedly verbally abusive, attempted to physically interfere with the arrest and ultimately made threatening statements to kill the federal officers on scene.

Specifically, Terrill allegedly approached the agents, screaming at and pushing through the agents to capture a video recording on her mobile telephone. It is further alleged that Terrill began screaming, “ICE is here, ICE is here,” “You guys are monsters, this is insane,” “Sir, what’s your name, what’s your name,” “I can try to help you,” and “I am an American civilian, I have a right to be here” as she continuously pushed into agents all while filming them.

Agents, who were identifiable by their badges, agency placards and clothing, told Terrill to “back up” several times. It is alleged that Terrill repeatedly attempted to push past the agents and failed to comply with any commands. Agents notified Terrill that she could be arrested if she continued to fail to comply with their requests to give them space to safely effect the arrest.

Terrill allegedly yelled, “Charlie Kirk died, and we love it… We’re coming for you, gonna kill you.” The incident was captured on agents’ body worn cameras and allegedly on Terrill’s mobile telephone.

The charge of threatening a United States official provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke A. Goldworm of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in the court of law.