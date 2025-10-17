43North Finals Winners Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the winners of the 11th annual 43North Finals, New York State’s $5 million startup competition held in Buffalo, in which five companies were each awarded a $1 million investment. This year’s competitors came from across the globe and from as far as London to make their best pitch in front of a distinguished panel of judges and a packed house at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. Each of the five winners will relocate their companies to Buffalo and work out of the 43North incubator at Seneca One, bringing new jobs and dynamic ideas to Buffalo’s fast-growing innovation ecosystem.

“New York State is committed to helping innovative startups scale and hire — and 43North is a proven engine for that growth,” Governor Hochul said. “Congratulations to this year’s five winners. We look forward to seeing you build in Western New York, create good-paying jobs, attract talent and capital and strengthen Buffalo’s standing as one of the nation’s fastest-growing startup cities.”

The Winners of the 2025 43North Competition are:

Cellsense – New York, NY: Cellsense transforms algae and cellulose into compostable beads that eliminate microplastics across the fashion and cosmetic industries.

Cosi Care – London, U.K.: Cosi Care has created the world’s first medical devices that offer instant itch relief and a safe alternative to scratching and infection management for those living with eczema or any chronic itch.

Floe – New Haven, CT: Floe offers a smart, cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for ice and snow management on roofs.

RadEmploy – New York, NY: RadEmploy is a radiology staffing platform that leverages conversational AI to efficiently connect radiology professionals with large hospital systems, accelerating candidate placement.

Tukki.ai – Miami, FL: Tukki combines AI and expert support to help immigrants and companies manage visas and green cards efficiently, improving speed, accuracy, transparency and the overall experience.

43North’s winners were selected by the following Finals Judges:

Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition Opportunity

Kerry Hicks, Co-Chairman, HW Investment Partners

Pocket Sun, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, SoGal Ventures

Nasir C. Qadree, Founding & Managing Partner, Zeal Capital

Sameer Kenkare, Principal, Portfolio Growth For AWS Startups

In addition to the $1 million investment, each company receives invaluable mentoring services, access to expertise, office space and interaction with an extensive network of investors. Since 2014, 43North has invested in a diverse industry portfolio of 74 companies, many of which have a continued presence in Buffalo. Collectively, these companies have created more than 3,000 jobs globally and raised more than $1 billion in capital.

This year, in addition to the five $1 million awards, a $25,000 People’s Choice award, funded by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, went to Cosi Care, which tonight’s live audience selected by vote.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Empire State Development is proud to power 43North’s work to attract and scale high-quality startups in Buffalo. By connecting founders with capital, customers and community, this program helps companies choose New York, create good-paying jobs and build a durable startup ecosystem. Congratulations to this year’s winners — we’re ready to help you scale and add momentum to Western New York’s innovation economy.”

43North Chairman Pete Grum said, “Tonight showed what’s possible when founders meet a community that’s ready to help them scale. Buffalo brings capital, customers and conviction — and 43North brings the platform. Congratulations to our five new winners. We’re excited to welcome you to Seneca One and get to work.”

43North President Colleen Heidinger said, “Our winners are building companies that solve real problems — and Buffalo is where they’ll grow. With access to mentorship, customers and an energized community, we’re positioning these founders to accelerate their momentum and scale their impact. We’re thrilled to welcome them to Buffalo and to the 43North family, and we can’t wait to see the mark they’ll leave on our city and beyond.”

The success of 43North and its winning businesses has played a major role in putting Buffalo on the map as one of the fastest-growing startup cities.

About 43North

43North is an accelerator program that hosts an annual startup competition, investing $5 million per year to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in Buffalo, N.Y. 43North portfolio companies also receive free incubator space in Buffalo for one year, guidance from mentors in related fields and access to other business incentive programs. 43North operates through the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development, the M&T Bank Foundation and several other sponsors. For more information about 43North, visit 43north.org.