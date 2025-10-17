Governor Hochul Announces Statewide Partners for First Round of Charm Mural Initiative

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the selection of 11 community partners across the state to create 56 new murals through the Cultivating Havens for the Arts through Regional Murals (CHARM) program. A new initiative of Governor Hochul, this inaugural phase of CHARM will support the creation of art across 21 counties, tapping into New York's unmatched artistic community to enhance existing community spaces, celebrate local culture, drive visitation and promote civic engagement. This public art program is administered by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

“Public art inspires and educates – it strengthens our civic pride and brings us together,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “By supporting our innovative creative sector to work with communities all across the state, CHARM will reimagine everyday public spaces as vibrant destinations for visitors and residents alike.”

The first round of CHARM is supported by $1 million in state funding secured in Governor Hochul's FY25 Enacted Budget and will include murals from individual artists, community-based design and collaborative projects. Sites are outdoors, publicly accessible and include spaces such as library entrances, theatres and recreation centers. Program partners were chosen for their deep-rooted knowledge of their regions, experience managing mural projects, connections to regional artists and ability to listen to both creators and community needs. Mural designs range from scenic depictions, to portraits of notable residents, to dazzling abstract patterns, to expressions of community pride. All murals will be completed by November 2025.

Public art is a powerful vehicle for artistic expression and placemaking – and often the first interaction a person may have with the arts. Public art projects can transform communities into cultural centers, foster greater community pride, and bridge gaps between local communities, businesses, and government.

The community partners are:

Albany Center Gallery (Capital Region) 2 murals in the city of Albany

Arts Center Lake Placid (North Country Region) 3 murals in Lake Placid and Ausable Forks

The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes (Southern Tier Region) 10 murals in Elmira, Odessa, Owego, Canisteo, and Salamanca

Arts Mid-Hudson (Mid-Hudson Region) 3 murals in Monroe, Millbrook, and Pine Hill

Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County and Ithaca Murals (Southern Tier Region) 14 murals in Ithaca and across the Village of Brooktondale in the Town of Caroline, and the Town of Ithaca

Huntington Arts Council (Long Island Region) 4 murals in Southold, Bay Shore, and Huntington

Roc Paint Division and WALL\THERAPY (Finger Lakes Region)

Patchogue Arts Council (Long Island Region)

Saratoga Arts Council (Mohawk Valley Region) 6 murals in Old Forge, Middleburgh, Gloversville, Oneonta, Canajoharie, Utica

Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board (Western NY Region) 7 murals in Faulkner Village, Dunkirk City, Town of Sherman, Salamanca, Gowanda Village, and Alfred

Artist Chris Murray and the Syracuse Public Art Commission (Central NY Region)

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “We are so proud to work together with our program partners across the state to bring the Governor’s initiative to life. Through this work, we will create magnetic destinations that energize communities, attract visitors, and foster connections. Creative placemaking works beyond the physical space, it invigorates the human connections that make our communities thrive.”

