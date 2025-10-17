Completion of DRI for the City of Olean

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the City of Olean’s final Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects. The South Union Street Gateway Corridor and Walkable Olean Phase III East State Street Streetscape Improvement projects mark the conclusion of all nine public and private projects funded under the State’s highly successful DRI program. These projects further the State and City’s goal of preserving the rich local history while continuing to support the financial, business, transportation and entertainment sectors the city has become known for.

“The completion of Olean’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative shows how targeted investments and community-driven collaboration can transform a downtown,” Governor Hochul said. “By completing these projects, the city has built a downtown that is vibrant, accessible and full of possibility, setting an example for other communities across New York State.”

The East State Street and South Union Street projects included a combination of traffic calming measures, pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements, and streetscape beautification through new street trees and other plantings.

On East State Street, additional crosswalks were installed and bump-outs added at all crossings; a landscaped median was installed adjacent to the Olean Municipal Building and a traffic circle was constructed at Barry Street; and a new pedestrian and bicycle path was built, connecting downtown and Lincoln Park with the Allegany River Valley Trail, Bradner Stadium and War Veteran’s Park.

On South Union Street, a traffic circle was installed at Green Street; bump-outs added at all street crossings; and the pedestrian and bicycle path extended from Lincoln Park to Franchot Park, expanding connections between neighborhoods, shopping and recreation areas.

These projects build upon the streetscape improvements and traffic calming measures previously completed by the city along North Union Street, which included replacing traffic lanes with bike lanes and rain gardens, installing traffic circles and a landscaped median, adding and improving crosswalks, installing wayfinding signage and adding new seating areas including at two outdoor gas firepits along North Union Street. Collectively, the projects mark significant progress towards achieving the city’s “Walkable Olean” plan to transform the city into a more accessible and pedestrian-friendly community.

The City of Olean was named the Western New York Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for the second round in 2017. Other DRI winners in the region include Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, North Tonawanda, Dunkirk, Tonawanda and Cattaraugus.

Olean’s DRI Strategic Investment Plan focused on strengthening the downtown experience, increasing its appeal to residents, workers and visitors; increasing the amount of time and resources people spend downtown; attracting new private investment; catalyzing economic growth; and creating a place where people want to live, work and raise a family. The city’s DRI was guided by five goals: make downtown green and beautiful; lively and prosperous; livable and complete; creative and fun; and connected and walkable.

In addition to the more than $5.5 million in streetscape projects, the following DRI projects were completed in Olean:

Redeveloped the Historic Manny Hanny Building – $2,000,000 DRI Award: This project featured the redevelopment of the vacant former First National Bank building, later the Manufacturers Hanover Bank or “Manny Hanny” Building, a historic landmark in the heart of downtown, for use as market-rate apartments, art and event space, class-A office space, and other potential commercial uses.

This project featured the redevelopment of the vacant former First National Bank building, later the Manufacturers Hanover Bank or “Manny Hanny” Building, a historic landmark in the heart of downtown, for use as market-rate apartments, art and event space, class-A office space, and other potential commercial uses. Renovated the former Carnegie Library Building and Inn – $719,500 DRI Award: DRI funds were used to renovate the exterior and interior of the historic library building and events facility in the heart of downtown at 116 and 120 South Union Street. Improvements were made to lighting, flooring, atrium space, bar and lounge, dining areas, the mezzanine, kitchen and bathrooms.

DRI funds were used to renovate the exterior and interior of the historic library building and events facility in the heart of downtown at 116 and 120 South Union Street. Improvements were made to lighting, flooring, atrium space, bar and lounge, dining areas, the mezzanine, kitchen and bathrooms. Improved Oak Hill Park – $500,000 DRI Award: The underused Oak Hill Park gained new life with upgrades to existing facilities as well as new amenities designed to complement the needs of the neighborhood and downtown including a dog park, pickleball courts, performing arts stage, and picnic area.

The underused Oak Hill Park gained new life with upgrades to existing facilities as well as new amenities designed to complement the needs of the neighborhood and downtown including a dog park, pickleball courts, performing arts stage, and picnic area. Established a Permanent Home for the African American Center – $225,000 DRI Award: Funds were used to renovate 214 N. Barry Street to create a permanent home for the African American Center for Cultural Development. The project included a new HVAC system, elevator and handicap accessibility, commercial kitchen, bathroom, painting, flooring and museum exhibits.

Funds were used to renovate 214 N. Barry Street to create a permanent home for the African American Center for Cultural Development. The project included a new HVAC system, elevator and handicap accessibility, commercial kitchen, bathroom, painting, flooring and museum exhibits. Renovated Historic Row Buildings – $100,000 DRI Award: This project finished ongoing renovations of two historic row buildings at 319 and 321 North Union Street. DRI funds were used to complete Phase II, including framing and rough mechanicals for the first floors and basements of each building to accommodate restaurants or other commercial tenants.

This project finished ongoing renovations of two historic row buildings at 319 and 321 North Union Street. DRI funds were used to complete Phase II, including framing and rough mechanicals for the first floors and basements of each building to accommodate restaurants or other commercial tenants. Completed 29 Small Projects - $644,250 DRI Award: The Olean Business Development Corporation established the Olean Revitalization Fund, a matching grant program created using DRI funds to support improvements to commercial and mixed-used buildings. A total of 29 projects were completed with support from the fund.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Olean’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has reimagined the city’s core as a dynamic destination where people want to live, work and gather. By completing every project funded through the DRI, Olean has turned local ideas into lasting progress, revitalizing its downtown, strengthening small businesses and creating a more walkable city center. This achievement reflects Governor Hochul’s commitment to making New York’s communities more affordable, enjoyable and full of possibility for the people who call them home.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Residents and visitors are seeing the benefits of the completed DRI projects in Olean, as new streetscapes and mixed-use projects come to life. Governor Hochul has spent time in all the DRI communities and knows firsthand the importance of investing resources directly into municipalities to support balanced, impactful growth. I thank and congratulate all our Olean partners for their smart planning and execution which is attracting new businesses and spurring additional private investment.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Olean’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative exemplifies how strategic state investments can breathe new life into communities, creating vibrant, walkable downtowns where families thrive. By completing all nine projects, including the creation of new housing at the Historic Manny Hanny Building, Olean has preserved its rich heritage while fostering economic growth and inclusive public spaces. This success story is an example for communities statewide, proving that with Governor Hochul’s vision, communities across the Empire State can create downtowns that are green, lively and full of opportunity.”

City of Olean Mayor William Aiello said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative gave the city, working with our residents, an opportunity to think big and reimagine our business district. It allowed us to both stop the deterioration and invest in the future. Oak Hill Park was rejuvenated; buildings were restored, including the long abandoned former Manny Hanny Building; roads were upgraded; and Della Moore’s dream of a permanent home for the African American Center for Cultural Development was fulfilled. I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her confidence in Olean and the Olean Common Council for seizing this opportunity and providing the necessary capital for the public projects. My gratitude extends to the employees of New York Department of State, Western New York Empire State Development and New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal all of whom helped the city achieve its goal. Olean’s forward thinking, detail oriented and dedicated Department of Community Development, led by Keri Kerper, deserves a very special thank you. Throughout the process, they remained steadfast and focused on completion. I would also like to thank Olean’s Departments of Public Works, Code Enforcement, Parks, the Auditor and the Assessor’s Office, they all had important roles in the various projects. Finally, I would like to thank all of our residents who served on the DRI Planning Committee, the mission they started in the Fall of 2017 is now complete.”

State Senator George Borrello said, “Olean’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has transformed the heart of our community, creating a more walkable, welcoming downtown that will enhance quality of life, support small businesses, and attract new investment. This achievement reflects the pride, hard work, and resilience of the people of Olean, who have never stopped believing in their city’s potential. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her partnership and support of these investments, and Olean’s local elected and civic leaders for their dedication in shaping this vision for the future.”

Assemblymember Joe Sempolinski said, “I am so proud to represent the City of Olean. It is the largest community in the 148th Assembly District and a major economic center for the Southern Tier. Therefore, a renaissance of Olean’s downtown is not just of benefit to Olean but to the entire region. I look forward to a bright future for Olean and congratulate all involved in completing these important projects.”

In the FY2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access State discretionary programs, including the DRI and NY Forward. Certified localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in State funding, including a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund created by Governor Hochul to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades. To date, more than 350 municipalities across the State have become Pro-Housing certified, including the City of Olean.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative “plan-then-act” strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. To date, the State has awarded a total of $1.2 billion to 151 communities through the DRI and NYF programs.