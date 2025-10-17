Gabby B Drops New Single 'Playboy Bunny,' Merging Pop & Brazilian Funk

Gabby B Playboy Bunny Gabby B Playboy Bunny Group Photo Playboy Bunny Gabby B

This marks the second release from her upcoming EP “Funklândia,” out next year.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian pop recording artist Gabby B releases “Playboy Bunny,” her latest single and the second preview from her forthcoming EP Funklândia. The track fuses pop with Brazilian funk elements and includes lyrics in English and Portuguese, highlighting themes of self-worth, autonomy, and self-expression.

“‘Playboy Bunny’ is about knowing your worth and living life by your own rules,” said Gabby B.

Produced by Joseph Lopez a.k.a. “Mr. Hit Record,” the song is driven by a mix of funk percussion and pop melodies, aiming to reach both global and Brazilian markets. “Playboy Bunny” is part of Funklândia, an EP spanning Portuguese, English, French, and Spanish. Each song in the project is built around its own sonic identity, drawing from baile funk and global influences to form a musical “world” where listeners can travel track by track.

The “Playboy Bunny” video flips the script on the classic mansion fantasy. Gabby B and her crew abduct a Hugh Hefner–style figure and take control of the mansion, turning it into their own playground. The girls bring the energy with poolside fun, wild party scenes, and rock-out moments alongside a live guitarist. Gabby also commands attention in striking solo shots on a lavish bed. The finale drives home the message of empowerment, with Gabby and her girls gathered around a throne-like chair, radiating boss-babe power and unapologetic confidence.

“Playboy Bunny” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

The EP is scheduled for release early next year, draws from the sounds of Baile Funk while incorporating global pop elements. For more information on Gabby B’s upcoming releases visit https://gabbybmusic.com.

About Gabby B

Gabby B is a Brazilian pop artist based in Miami known for her multilingual sound and global appeal. She sings in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, and her singles have charted in nine countries, including the United States, Japan and Italy. With more than 5 million followers across platforms, Gabby has built a strong digital presence through viral music videos and high-energy performances. She has shared the stage with artists such as Flo Rida, Iza and Ja Rule, and has appeared at major events including Stonewall Pride, Y100’s Jingle Ball and Premios Juventud. Her music has received national airplay and media support, including features on NBC, SiriusXM, Globo, and WSVN FOX. Recent releases include “Brinca” with Brray and “Dale Duro,” which continues to gain traction on Latin radio.

