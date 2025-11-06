Isa Marina Closes the Cycle with 'Starting Over,' the Final Chapter of Her EP EROS

EROS EP Cover Isa Marina EROS Isa Marina EROS EP

A Journey from Heartbreak to Healing Culminates with a Message of Rebirth and Emotional Freedom

Starting Over” is about remembering love that wasn’t returned, but choosing peace instead of resentment. It’s the sound of freedom, that moment when you finally let go and return to yourself.” — Isa Marina

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronx-born singer-songwriter Isa Marina releases “Starting Over,” the fourth and final single from her EP EROS. The bilingual track marks a turning point in the project’s emotional journey, a moment of closure, healing, and rediscovery after heartbreak.

Produced by Mangazi and co-written by Isa Marina and Riosse, “Starting Over” embodies the calm after the storm, the point when pain transforms into peace and self-love takes root. With layered harmonies, a mid-tempo 80s-inspired pop beat, and lyrics that move between English and Spanish, the song captures the release that comes with acceptance.

Visually, the single continues Isa’s collaboration with director Caliber Visions (Caleb E. Fernández) and photographer Mafer Soria, who together bring her introspective world to life.

With “Starting Over,” Isa brings her EP EROS full circle, closing a story that began with passion, ran through loss, and now finds light in renewal. Inspired by the Greek god of desire, EROS represents an emotional odyssey through the many faces of love: from connection to heartbreak, from chaos to creation. Guided by the dual archetypes of The Lover and The Magician, Isa turns her own experiences into sound, using her voice as alchemy, soft yet powerful, ethereal yet grounded.

Rooted in honesty and self-discovery, EROS isn’t just about love between two people; it’s about the rebirth of the self after love’s storm, luminous, raw, and infinite.

EROS OFFICIAL TRACK LISTS

PA’MI

LEALTAD

VOLVER

STARTING OVER

For more on Isa Marina and the new EP Eros, visit: https://www.iamisamarina.com

About Isa Marina

Isa Marina is a Bronx native of Dominican and Afro-Cuban descent, songwriter and classically trained dramatic soprano whose work blends reggaetón, R&B and pop with vocal techniques shaped by her background in opera. Fluent in English and Spanish, she writes and performs songs across languages and styles, drawing from personal experience and cultural roots. She began her career in 2011 with an internship at EMI Virgin Classics and later founded Norwood Entertainment, an independent label through which she develops and releases her music. Her discography includes the EPs Montage (2013), Mirrors, Vol. 1 (2016) and True Colors (2019), as well as singles such as "Take It Slow," "Good for Me," "Down," "Paid Up," "Dangerous," "Guaya" and "No Grey" and her newest project, EROS, a bilingual, conceptual body of work that explores the evolution of love from desire to loss, healing, and energetic rebirth. Isa has performed at venues including Madison Square Garden and has been featured by CNN en Español, Nylon and Remezcla.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.