From Heartbreak to Strength Isa Marina Drops A Bilingual Anthem of Betrayal and Empowerment, 'Lealtad'

This marks the third release from her upcoming EP Eros, out this November

‘Lealtad’ captures that moment you realize loyalty is gone and you find strength to walk away, turning pain into power and reclaiming your independence.” — Isa Marina

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Isa Marina is set to release her latest single, “Lealtad,” delivering a raw yet empowering take on heartbreak, betrayal, and the courage to walk away.

Inspired by real-life experiences, “Lealtad” tells the story of choosing self-respect over dishonesty in love. The bilingual track blends Latin Trap beats with R&B sensuality, weaving dark, cinematic harmonies and atmospheric layers that carry Isa’s emotive vocals between Spanish verses and soulful English phrases.

“Lealtad” reflects that universal moment when you realize loyalty isn’t there and you find the strength to reclaim your independence,” said Isa Marina. “It’s about turning pain into power and stepping away from what no longer serves you.”

Produced by Own Lane, Leonardo Freire, and Jayallen (Jared Allen Grant) of Onzyte Productions, the mid-tempo track with syncopated hi-hats, deep bass kicks, and a laid-back yet driving groove. The single’s melodies build toward a chorus that balances vulnerability with strength, embodying Isa’s distinctive bilingual artistry.

The official music video, directed by Caliber Visions (Caleb E. Fernandez) of Onzyte Productions, stars model Luis Miguel Flórez and captures the song’s themes of secrets, lies, and breaking free. Visuals by photographer Mafer Soria further enhance the single’s aesthetic, with Isa Marina herself creating the single artwork.

“Lealtad” will be available on all major streaming platforms starting October 9.

For more on Isa Marina and her upcoming EP Eros, visit: https://www.iamisamarina.com

About Isa Marina

Isa Marina is a Bronx native of Dominican and Afro-Cuban descent, songwriter and classically trained dramatic soprano whose work blends reggaetón, R&B and pop with vocal techniques shaped by her background in opera. Fluent in English and Spanish, she writes and performs songs across languages and styles, drawing from personal experience and cultural roots. She began her career in 2011 with an internship at EMI Virgin Classics and later founded Norwood Entertainment, an independent label through which she develops and releases her music. Her discography includes the EPs Montage (2013), Mirrors, Vol. 1 (2016) and True Colors (2019), as well as singles such as "Take It Slow," "Good for Me," "Down," "Paid Up," "Dangerous," "Guaya" and "No Grey." Isa has performed at venues including Madison Square Garden and has been featured by CNN en Español, Nylon and Remezcla. Her upcoming EP, Eros, is set for release in November 2025.

Isa Marina - Lealtad (Official Video)

