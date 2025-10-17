Liza Minnelli to Present Janet Jackson with the ICON Award at the Gala of the Stars Benefiting Dancers Against Cancer

Liza Minelli Presenting the 2025 ICON Award to Janet Jackson at Gala Of The Stars on October 21, 2025 at The Beverly Hilton

Two Legendary Icons Unite for an Unforgettable Night of Celebration and Purpose, October 21 at The Beverly Hilton

“Having Liza return for this year’s Gala of the Stars is an absolute honor. Her artistry and resilience embody everything this event stands for."” — Noah Lands, Founder/Executive Producer, Gala Of The Stars and DAC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In what promises to be one of the most unforgettable moments in entertainment this year, Liza Minnelli will return to the 2025 Gala of the Stars to present the ICON Award to global superstar Janet Jackson. The star-studded evening, benefiting Dancers Against Cancer (DAC), takes place Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton.The Academy Award–winning legend, who captivated audiences at last year’s Gala with a heartfelt tribute performance that brought the room to its feet, now returns to honor another boundary-breaking trailblazer. The union of these two legendary women—each redefining artistry in her own era—marks a rare and emotional convergence of music, movement, and enduring influence.Australian performer BP Major, Ms. Minnelli’s Artistic Director and Choreographer, will produce the Liza Minnelli and Janet Jackson segment. Major produced and directed Ms. Minnelli’s recent appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race for MTV and last year’s IDA event, where Ms. Minnelli was presented with the award presented to Ms. Jackson this year.“Having Liza return for this year’s Gala of the Stars is an absolute honor,” said Noah Lands, Founder and Executive Producer of Gala of the Stars and Dancers Against Cancer. “Her artistry and resilience embody everything this event stands for. To have her present the ICON Award to Janet Jackson—another powerhouse who has inspired generations—is nothing short of magical.”Minnelli, who received the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award, remains one of the most revered performers in history. From her Oscar-winning role in Cabaret to a lifetime spent uplifting the worlds of dance, music, and film, Minnelli’s impact continues to transcend generations. Her return to the Gala symbolizes not just legacy—but the living heartbeat of the arts community itself.Hosted by Maks Chmerkovskiy, the black-tie affair will feature show-stopping live performances, star tributes, and appearances from dance and entertainment’s most celebrated figures. The 2025 honorees include Ben Vereen, Janet Jackson, Derek Hough, Debbie Gibson, Julie McDonald, Christopher Scott, Anita Mann, Mandy Moore, Robbie Blue, Kaeli Ware, and more.Produced by Noah Lands (Founder & Executive Producer) and Adrian Ruiz (President & Producer), with direction by Nancy O’Meara, the Gala of the Stars blends Hollywood glamour with heartfelt purpose, raising vital funds for dancers battling cancer.Since its founding, Dancers Against Cancer has distributed millions of dollars in aid, ensuring that no dancer faces cancer alone. Funds raised from the Gala directly support DAC’s mission to provide financial and emotional support to those in need across the dance community.For tickets, sponsorships, and updates, visit imadanceragainstcancer.org and follow @imadanceragainstcancer and @industrydanceawards.About Gala of the StarsThe Gala of the Stars is an annual celebration of artistry, resilience, and hope—uniting the dance and entertainment communities for an evening of unforgettable performances, tributes, and giving. Produced by KAR Productions, the event supports Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) and features world-renowned artists and change makers committed to making a difference through the arts.About Dancers Against Cancer (DAC)Founded in 2012, Dancers Against Cancer is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing financial assistance, emotional support, and community connection to dancers, teachers, and choreographers affected by cancer. Through signature events such as the Industry Dance Awards and Gala of the Stars, DAC has raised millions to support families and inspire hope throughout the global dance community.Media Inquiries:Christy-Anne Lopez press@imadanceragainstcancer.orgMedia Credential Requests:Christina Canseco & Maddie Cuttler DAC@tentpolegroup.comGlobal Representatives for Ms. MinnelliCarrberry CompaniesStephen Roseberry, CEO &ChairJon Carrasco, PresidentGlobal Media and Public Relations for Ms. MinnelliVictoria Varela, CEO, v2 Entertainment Groupvv@v2EntertainmentGroup.com

