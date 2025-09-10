Jojo Siwa, Allison Holker, and celebrities at the 1st Annual DAC Golf Tournament Cris Judd will be at the DAC Golf Tournament in Irvine

A star-studded day of golf, community, and giving back to support dancers and families impacted by cancer

This day is about more than golf — it’s about honoring fighters and survivors, making memories, and coming together as a community to make a lasting difference.” — Noah Lands, Founder of Dancers Against Cancer

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrities, Golf, & Giving Back:Jojo Siwa, Celebrities, and Dancers Against Cancer Host Sold-Out First Annual Charity Golf Tournament – Sept. 11 in IrvineWHAT:The greens at Strawberry Farms Golf Club will come alive on Thursday, September 11, 2025, as Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) hosts its First Annual Charity Golf Tournament, presented by MyVN— a star-powered day of golf, giving, and family fun to raise funds for dancers and families battling cancer.WHO:Celebrity participants include:- JoJo Siwa, Pop Star & TV Personality- Allison Holker, "So You Think You Can Dance"- Leon “Kida” Burns, Winner of "So You Think You Can Dance"- Cris Judd, Choreographer- Enola Bedard, Dance Influencer- 90 Day Bad Boys, TLC's "90 Day Fiance" cast…and other entertainment industry favorites.HIGHLIGHTS:- Celebrity golf tournament & on-course contests- Enjoy sponsors and vendors, like LaCroix Sparkling Water, The Habit Grill, Dippin' Dots- Family-friendly fun zone with photo ops and BucketGolf (as seen on Shark Tank)- Silent auction, raffles & fun prizes- HOPE Story Check Presentation to a DAC recipient during the evening reception- Cocktail reception, dinner & awards to close the dayWHEN:Thursday, September 11, 202510:30 AM – 6:30 PMWHERE:Strawberry Farms Golf Club11 Strawberry Farms RoadIrvine, CA 92612WHY:To raise vital funds for DAC’s mission of providing direct financial assistance to dancers, dance teachers, and their families facing cancer.SOLD OUT – BUT STILL WAYS TO GET INVOLVED!While the golf tournament is officially sold out, the community can still join the cause:🎟️ Participate in raffles to win exciting prizes https://dac-square-raffle.lovable.app/prizes 🎉 Attend the Post-Tournament Par-Tee After Party – cocktail-style reception with hors d’oeuvres, one drink ticket, Studio Championship Cup Awards, raffles, and live entertainment. Open to all players, supporters, and guests. https://www.charityvalet.com/DAC/tourn1.asp QUOTE:"This day is about more than golf — it’s about honoring fighters and survivors, making memories, and coming together as a community to make a lasting difference," said Noah Lands, Founder of DAC. "We can’t wait to launch this new tradition and welcome both golfers and non-golfers alike to join us in the fight against cancer."ABOUT DANCERS AGAINST CANCER:Founded in 2012, Dancers Against Cancer has raised over $5 million to support dancers, educators, and choreographers affected by cancer. With 90 cents of every dollar going directly to families in need, DAC ensures that the rhythm of hope and unity remains unbroken in the dance community.📸 Media interested in covering the event, please RSVP to Christy-Anne Lopez at christy@imadanceragainstcancer.org

