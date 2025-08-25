Swing For A Cause: Dancers Against Cancer Hosts First Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Strawberry Farms

Dancers Against Cancer to host first Charity Golf Tournament

A star-studded day of golf, community, and giving back to support dancers and families impacted by cancer.

IRVINE, CA, NV, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dancers Against Cancer (DAC), a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance to dancers, dance teachers, and their families battling cancer, proudly announces its First Annual DAC Charity Golf Tournament, taking place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at the picturesque Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, California.This inaugural event — Presented By: MyVN — will unite philanthropists, athletes, celebrities, influencers, and leaders from the dance community for a day of golf, entertainment, and purpose. With 100% of proceeds supporting DAC’s mission, the tournament will directly benefit dancers and families navigating the challenges of cancer.Celebrity Guests & Community ImpactConfirmed celebrity attendees include:- JoJo Siwa – Pop star, philanthropist, and DAC Board Member- Leon “Kida” Burns – Winner, So You Think You Can Dance- Cris Judd – Choreographer, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here!- Jeffrey Licon – Actor, HBO Max’s The Garcias- Sabrina Bryan – Actress & Singer, The Cheetah GirlsOver the years, DAC has earned the support of entertainment icons including Derek & Julianne Hough, Paula Abdul, Tori Spelling, and Liza Minnelli, highlighting the organization’s widespread influence and unwavering commitment to the dance world.“This day is about more than golf — it’s about honoring fighters and survivors, making memories, and coming together as a community to make a lasting difference,” said Noah Lands, Founder of DAC. “We can’t wait to launch this new tradition and welcome both golfers and non-golfers alike to join us in the fight against cancer.”Event Schedule – Thursday, September 11, 2025- 10:30 AM – Registration Opens | Bloody Mary Bar | Breakfast | Driving Range- 12:00 PM – Mega Putting Contest- 12:30 PM – Shotgun Start (Scramble Format)- 5:30 PM – Golfers Return from Course- 5:45 PM – Cocktail Reception, Dinner & Awards CeremonyMore Than Golf: A Day for EveryoneWhile players compete on the scenic fairways, guests will enjoy a variety of family-friendly and interactive experiences, including:- Celebrity meet-and-greet photo opportunities- BucketGolf activation (as seen on Shark Tank)- On-course contests and giveaways- Silent auction with exclusive items and experiences- Sponsors like LaCroix Sparkling Water, Bogeys & Bunkers, and more- Kid-friendly games and entertainmentDuring the evening reception, DAC will host a moving check presentation to honor two of its HOPE Story recipients, celebrating their journeys and the resilience of the dance community.Sponsorship OpportunitiesThe DAC Charity Golf Tournament offers customized sponsorship packages designed to maximize visibility and impact. From presenting sponsorships and branded lounges to on-course activations and VIP experiences, brands can align with a nationally respected nonprofit while reaching a combined 250K+ social media audience.How to Participate- Register a Foursome or Individual Player: Register Here - Become a Sponsor: Opportunities available at multiple levels - Donate an Auction Item or In-Kind Support: Contact Christy-Anne Lopez at christy@imadanceragainstcancer.orgAbout Dancers Against CancerFounded in 2012, Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) has raised more than $5 million to support dancers, educators, choreographers, and their families impacted by cancer. With 90 cents of every dollar directly aiding recipients, DAC ensures hope, unity, and resilience remain at the center of the dance community.For more information about the DAC Golf Tournament, visit DAC Golf Tournament Info or follow @ImADancerAgainstCancer on Instagram.Press Contact:Christy-Anne LopezDancers Against CancerEmail: christy@imadanceragainstcancer.org

