Councilmember Gabe Albornoz Plans to Step Down from the Montgomery County Council on Dec. 1, 2025

MARYLAND, October 17 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 16, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Gabe Albornoz

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz announced today that he plans to step down from his position on December 1, 2025. He will provide an official letter of resignation at that time.

“Public service has been the foundation of my career, and I remain deeply committed to our community,” said Councilmember Gabe Albornoz. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my time at the Council – advancing meaningful policies and initiatives, expanding opportunities, and strengthening the systems that support the health and well-being of all residents across Montgomery County. It has been one of the greatest privileges of my career to serve as an at-large Councilmember and the Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee for the past seven years.”

“Montgomery County is a better place thanks to the service of Councilmember Albornoz,” said Council President Kate Stewart. “His dedication to the county he grew up in and loves so dearly is evident in the way Gabe approaches public policy issues, builds consensus, and forms lasting partnerships. His legislative body of work focused on key public health and safety issues, the importance of early education and childcare for our young people and families, community-based after school programs, and resources like food assistance for those who have the greatest need. His civility, compassion, enthusiasm, and integrity will be greatly missed at the Council. The process for a councilmember appointment is governed by the Montgomery County Charter and will be shared later today.”

