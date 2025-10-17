Council President Kate Stewart Holds Briefing Today at 1 p.m. to Discuss Montgomery County’s Process to Fill Upcoming At-Large Councilmember Vacancy

MARYLAND, October 17 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Council President Kate Stewart will hold a briefing today at 1 p.m. to discuss Montgomery County’s process for a temporary Council appointment to serve for less than one year. This morning, Councilmember Gabe Albornoz announced his plan to step down from the Montgomery County Council and will provide an official letter of resignation on Dec. 1, 2025.

The Montgomery County Charter, Section 106, covers Council vacancies and provides, “When a vacancy has occurred, a majority of the remaining members of the Council shall appoint a person to fill the vacancy within thirty days. An appointee to fill a vacancy, when succeeding a party member, shall be a member of the same political party as the person elected to such office at the time of election.”

In accordance with the Charter and Montgomery County Code Section 16-17, a vacancy occurring on or after Dec. 1 the year before the election is filled with an appointee.

The Council president’s briefing is open to the public and will be held in the Potomac River Conference Room located on the sixth floor of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville (directions).

The Council president’s briefing will be recorded and posted on the Council’s Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD) pages following the meeting.

