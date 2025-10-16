Governor Abbott Deploys DPS, Texas National Guard Ahead Of Antifa-Linked Protest

TEXAS, October 16 - October 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Texas National Guard to deploy personnel and tactical assets to Austin ahead of a planned antifa-linked demonstration to protect Texans and their property.

“Violence and destruction will never be tolerated in Texas," said Governor Abbott. “Today, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to deploy all necessary law enforcement officials and resources to ensure the safety of Austin residents. Texas will deter criminal mischief and work with local law enforcement to arrest anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property."

At the direction of Governor Abbott, DPS law enforcement personnel, including state troopers, Special Agents, and Texas Rangers, along with Texas National Guard soldiers, will be surged to the Austin area to maintain law and order. This is in addition to the thousands of DPS troopers already stationed throughout the state. These law enforcement officers and soldiers will be supported by aircraft and other tactical assets.

DPS' Homeland Security Division is actively monitoring the planned protest in Austin, as well as any other potential violent demonstrations across the state. DPS will investigate any links to known terrorist organizations and swiftly bring charges against those who engage in unlawful activity.