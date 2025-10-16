Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas Senate District 4

TEXAS, October 16 - October 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Saturday, May 2, 2026 as the special election date for the Texas Senate District 4 seat recently vacated by Senator Brandon Creighton.



Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Early voting will begin on Monday, April 20, 2026.



Read the Governor's full special election proclamation here.

