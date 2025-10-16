MPD Makes Arrest in V Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northwest.
On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Simmons-Miller of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
On Thursday, October 16, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, MPD’s Fugitive Unit arrested and charged 35-year-old Leon Bryant of no fixed address, with First Degree Murder While Armed. Bryant was incarcerated at the time of his arrest.
CCN: 25115173
###
