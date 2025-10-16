Friday, October 17, 2025
CANADA, October 16 - Note: All times local
Niagara Region, Ontario
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour a border crossing facility. He will be joined by the Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree.
Note for media:
Kitchener, Ontario
2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in Oktoberfest.
Note for media:
Brampton, Ontario
8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at an event in celebration of Diwali.
Notes for media:
