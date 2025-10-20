Middle East Family Office Invests $5M in VerAvanti, Securing Exclusive Regional Distribution Rights for SFE Technology

VerAvanti, Your Intravascular Eyes

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerAvanti today announced a $5 million strategic investment from a prominent Middle Eastern family office that operates a premier regional medical device distributor. The investment secures exclusive distribution rights for VerAvanti's SFE (Scanning Fiber Endoscope) intravascular technology across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and additional Middle Eastern markets.The family office invested under the same terms as VerAvanti's recently closed Series A round ($31.5M), taking the rare dual role of equity investor and exclusive distributor, demonstrating extraordinary confidence in the technology despite it being pre-FDA approval.Strategic Partnership Beyond DistributionLeveraging deep regional market knowledge from their distribution operations across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and neighboring countries, the family office recognized SFE's transformative potential for addressing critical unmet clinical needs. They are already engaging key opinion leaders and identifying strategic test sites ahead of regulatory approval.The partnership includes commitments to comprehensive market development:• Clinical Excellence Programs: Training for interventional specialists and catheterization lab teams across the region.• Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with leading cardiac and vascular centers in major medical hubs.• Infrastructure Investment: Enhanced technical support, logistics, and inventory management for seamless regional deployment."This partnership combines strategic capital with operational expertise across critical markets," said Gerald McMorrow, CEO of VerAvanti. "Their dual commitment as investor and distributor, plus their proactive market preparation, positions us for rapid adoption throughout the Middle East following regulatory approval."About VerAvantiVerAvanti is dedicated to becoming the world’s leading provider of innovative, intravascular endoscopy solutions, advancing global healthcare through improved diagnostic precision and treatment outcomes.Follow VerAvanti on LinkedIn and Youtube for the latest updates and insights!

