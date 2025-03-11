VerAvanti Secures $28 Million in First Tranche of Series A funding to Advance Intravascular Imaging Technology

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerAvanti, a deep tech company focused on intravascular imaging technology, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the first tranche of its Series A funding, securing $28 million from investment groups and current shareholders. This funding milestone will propel VerAvanti into the final stages of research and development, with plans to bring its innovative technology to market by late 2025 or early 2026.VerAvanti’s proprietary Scanning Fiber Endoscope (SaFE) technology is designed to transform vascular imaging by providing forward-looking, high-resolution real-time visualization. This breakthrough capability aims to improve procedural outcomes and address critical challenges in minimally invasive interventions.“Our team is excited to provide ‘Intravascular Eyes’ enabling interventionalists to succeed in difficult Chronic Total Occlusion therapies." said Gerald McMorrow, CEO of VerAvanti.As VerAvanti moves closer to commercialization, the company remains focused on expanding its industry partnerships and further developing its innovative platform to meet the evolving needs of surgeons, hospitals, and healthcare providers.About VerAvanti VerAvanti is a medical technology company committed to advancing intravascular imaging through its state-of-the-art Scanning Fiber Endoscope (SaFE) technology. The company’s solutions are designed to enhance visualization in minimally invasive procedures, improving precision and patient outcomes.Disclaimer: VerAvanti’s technology is currently in development and is not yet FDA cleared for commercial use.

