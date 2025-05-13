VerAvanti Announces $31.5 Million Series A Close, Manufacturing Expansion, and Key Research Collaboration

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerAvanti, a leader in advanced medical device innovation, is proud to announce the successful closure of its $31.5 million Series A financing round. This funding milestone marks a significant step forward as the company accelerates its mission to deliver cutting-edge intravascular solutions that transform patient care.In tandem with the Series A close, VerAvanti has signed a lease on a manufacturing facility near its Bothell headquarters. This new site will support the building of a larger cleanroom, enabling the company to expand its current production capacity and scale its groundbreaking technologies to meet expected demand.Additionally, VerAvanti has secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) with clinician-scientist Dr. Patrick McVeigh and his team in Toronto, CA. Together, they will fast-track the development of the pioneering SFE “see-through blood” research project — a breakthrough initiative with the potential to dramatically advance diagnostic capabilities and improve outcomes across multiple therapeutic areas. Dr. McVeigh’s efforts will include the establishment of early clinical validation as well as first in man testing.“The support from existing shareholders and insiders has been great” said Gerald McMorrow CEO of VerAvanti. “It’s allowing us to move from ‘Research’ into ‘Development and Manufacturing’ mode as we prepare to comply with the feedback from the pre-submit meeting we have had with the FDA.”VerAvanti is building proprietary manufacturing and enablement technology concerning Scanning Fiber Endoscopy ("SFE"). SFE will provide low-cost, radiation-free sterile single use imaging catheters with one-millimeter diameter. This capability will revolutionize endoscopic visualization for procedures in many interventional verticals. This technology is protected by worldwide patents, software copyrights and trade secrets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.