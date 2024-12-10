SkipTheDepot Launches Alberta-Wide Holiday Drive to Support Food Banks and The Mustard Seed

SkipTheDepot driver collecting Christmas care packages and bottle donations for Alberta Food Banks and The Mustard Seed.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, SkipTheDepot is stepping up to address the growing need for community support. With rising inflation, housing costs, and economic uncertainty driving record demand for food banks and organizations like The Mustard Seed , help is needed now more than ever. SkipTheDepot’s province-wide donation drive for bottles, food, and care items aims to mobilize the community and provide critical support to these vital organizations during the holidays."We know how Albertans rally to support one another in times of need,” said James Trask, CEO of SkipTheDepot. “By adding food and Christmas care items to your bottle pickups, giving back has never been easier. It’s a small step that can make a big difference!”How It Works:From now until January 4, 2024, Albertans can contribute by leaving donation items alongside their regular SkipTheDepot recycling pickups. It’s as simple as packing donations into a labeled box and letting SkipTheDepot handle the rest.What to Donate:For Food Banks, pack non-perishable food items in a box labeled "FOOD BANK." Essential items vary by location but include:- Calgary: pasta, rice, peanut butter, canned veggies, baby items, hygiene products.- Edmonton: manned meats, pasta, peanut butter, canned vegetables, baby formula, soup, healthy snacks, hot/cold cereal.- Lethbridge: meal-in-a-can items, Kraft Dinner, dry soup, peanut butter, tinned fruit, pasta sauce, tinned tuna, tinned meats, pastaFor The Mustard Seed, pack winter clothing, hygiene items, or household essentials in a box labeled “The Mustard Seed.” Requested items include:- Winter jackets, gloves, socks, and toques.- Backpacks, blankets, and travel mugs.- $10 gift cards (Tim Hortons/McDonald’s) and transit tickets.Donate Bottles Too! To maximize the impact of donations, SkipTheDepot is offering promo codes that allow customers to donate 100% of their bottle refunds directly to the food banks or The Mustard Seed. Use any of the following promo codes:- Calgary Food Bank: HOHOHOYYC2024- Edmonton Food Bank: HOHOHOYEG2024- Lethbridge Food Bank: HOHOHOYQL2024- The Mustard Seed Calgary: XMASYYC- The Mustard Seed Edmonton: XMASYEG- The Mustard Seed Red Deer: XMASYQFPromo codes are valid until January 31, 2025.Get Involved Today:SkipTheDepot users can donate from the comfort of their homes through the app or website. Every donation, no matter how small, contributes to providing warmth, nourishment, and hope to those in need.To schedule a donation pickup or learn more, visit SkipTheDepot’s website here: http://skipthedepot.com/ About SkipTheDepotSkipTheDepot is Alberta’s leading app-based recycling service, offering easy, convenient home pickup for bottles, electronics, and clothing. With a mission to give back to the community, SkipTheDepot allows users to donate their recycling proceeds to charities, making a meaningful impact across the province.

